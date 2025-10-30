Dragon Age's The Inquisitor actor knows the character is "probably not coming back," but sees a world where BioWare brings back all protagonists "Avengers Assemble-style"

One of the four actors behind Dragon Age Inquisition's protagonist reckons the character's story is done and dusted, but part of her also thinks it's possible that BioWare channels its inner Marvel Studios and pulls every hero out of retirement/The Fade for one last adventure.

Alex Wilton Regan - the actor behind Cyberpunk 2077's Alt Cunningham, Perfect Dark's (RIP) Joanna Dark, and Dragon Age's Inquisitor - told GamesRadar+ about her hopes for the fantasy series' future at MCM Comic Con London.

"I would say that the thing that kind of moves me the most is just that I'm very aware that The Inquisitor's probably not coming back, which is really sad," she lamented. "But what an ending, you know, what an ending. And what a journey for The Inquisitor."

Still, the possibility of a return isn't totally impossible in the actor's mind. "There's definitely a world in which you bring in, I would say, all of the protagonists, you know," Regan continued. "Inquisitor, Rook, Hawke, everyone."

Alix Wilton Regan, the Inquisitor in Dragon Age, tells us what she wants for the future of the series 🙏@AlixWiltonRegan #dragonage pic.twitter.com/ZIYwV58jLDOctober 29, 2025

Obviously, bringing back every Dragon Age hero is a bit more complicated than simply opening up a few Doctor Strange portals considering the Hero of Ferelden and Hawke are possibly dead by the time we reach Dragon Age The Veilguard, depending on what choices players made, but Regan doesn't mind.

"Maybe something wild and wacky like that where they all just walk out of the Fade or something and, I don't know, have to work together Avengers Assemble-style. That kind of thing."

Also, when asked about the possibility of a backstory for Dorian, she simply gushed that "Dorian's hot, guys. Dorian is hot." A woman with taste, I see.

Regardless, we might need to wait a while more before hearing anything about the series' since BioWare is all in on the development of Mass Effect 5 for the foreseeable future. It also doesn't help that Dragon Age The Veilguard kind of bombed.

Even after EA let Dragon Age: The Veilguard out of multiplayer hell, BioWare reportedly still had to rush to target "as wide a market as possible," which feels like the opposite approach of great RPGs.