Baldur's Gate 3's corporate overlord says news on the future of the RPG series is coming "in pretty short order"

"We're kind of working out our plans for the future and what we're going to be doing with that"

Games like The Witcher 3: A cut scene during Act 2 of Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate IP owner Hasbro says news on the future of the beloved RPG series is coming soon.

Speaking to IGN at this year's Game Developers Conference, Hasbro senior vice president of digital games Dan Ayoub suggested the company is still in the very early stages of working out where to take Baldur's Gate next, but added that it won't be long before we learn more.

"We're kind of working out our plans for the future and what we're going to be doing with that," Ayoub said. "And actually, in pretty short order, we're going to have some stuff to talk about around that."

Right now, developer Larian Studios is gearing up to release the long-awaited Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3 sometime this year. That'll add 12 new subclasses, full crossplay functionality, and a dedicated photo mode among myriad smaller changes. Larian said as recently as November that Patch 8 would be Baldur's Gate 3's final "major" patch, which makes sense as it later said it has its "full attention" on its next RPG, which most definitely won't be Baldur's Gate-related.

Back in April 2024, Hasbro said it was "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game and expressed hope that "it's not another 25 years" before it comes out, which was the space of time between Baldur's Gate 2 and 3. I think we can all agree with Hasbro that, if anything, Baldur's Gate 4 should come out before 2048.

Otherwise, we might just have to play every game on our list of the best RPGs to kill the time.

