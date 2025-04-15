Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 is finally here, and devs say they could keep "making changes until the end of time" to the D&D RPG – but "we'd never be able to create something new"

Larian Studios has finally released the long-awaited Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3 , bringing all sorts of new features to the Dungeons & Dragons RPG – and while developers feel like they could work on the game forever, it's time for them to "create something new" now.

The hotly anticipated final Baldur's Gate 3 patch has arrived, bringing everything from new subclasses like the Circle of Stars Druid to cross-play support, allowing players to join pals on different platforms. Larian Studios' official patch notes detail all of these features in-depth, starting with an overview of the newly added photo mode and some unexpected surprises like special Steam backgrounds, badges, emoticons, and trading cards.

It's exciting news for collectors, but that's not all – Patch 8 also revamps modding quite a bit with an update for the Baldur's Gate 3 Toolkit, letting players explore partial level editing. In other words, modders can now create their own NPCs, drop "a metric ton of carrots across every existing level just for the sake of it," transform animals into other creatures, and more, effectively adding to or overriding template types in existing levels.

You helped us make @baldursgate3 a bigger success than we could’ve ever hoped for, and that passion could keep us tweaking things and making changes until the end of time. But then we’d never be able to create something new.Thank you, from all of us at Larian Studios ❤️ https://t.co/d0t27gnCJqApril 15, 2025

As a longtime Larian fan myself, I might just be projecting false hope here, but it truly feels like a step closer towards full-blown custom campaigns – although only time will tell. For now, the content included in the studio's final patch is more than enough to keep me busy, as bittersweet as its arrival is. While devs admit in a post that fans' "passion could keep us tweaking things and making changes until the end of time," they have to move on.

After all, as Larian puts it, "we'd never be able to create something new" if Baldur's Gate 3 continued receiving major patches for years to come – and they're currently doing just that. The studio previously revealed that it's cooking up its own "two very ambitious RPGs" in the meantime, with one of the mysterious projects being codenamed Excalibur . I know I'll be looking forward to those until they're here, but for now, I have a patch to download.

