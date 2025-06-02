After splitting with Larian following Baldur's Gate 3, Dungeons & Dragons publisher signs God of War 3 and Star Wars Jedi director's new studio for a "single-player action-adventure" D&D game

While Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is parting ways with the Dungeons & Dragons license for its next project, the tabletop RPG's publisher, Wizards of the Coast, is keen for more D&D video games. WotC has just signed Giant Skull, a new studio led by God of War 3 and Star Wars Jedi director Stig Asmussen, for a new, single-player game set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

The game is described as "an all-new, single-player action-adventure title set in the world of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS" in a press release. The project is currently in development on Unreal Engine 5 for release on "PC and console."

"Our talented and experienced team at Giant Skull is built on creativity and curiosity," Asmussen, who serves as CEO at Giant Skull, says in a statement. “Our goal is to craft a rich new DUNGEONS & DRAGONS universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace."

More details on the game will "be revealed at a later date." Wizards is also working on several other D&D video game projects, including one led by the director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Asmussen worked on the God of War series for years, eventually directing God of War 3 in 2010. More recently, he served as game director for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor. With that kind of pedigree in big-budget action-adventure games, it starts getting easier to picture what this D&D title might look like.

We interviewed Asmussen about Giant Skull a little over a year ago, and at the time, it sounded as if the studio was still weighing whether it wanted to create a licensed game or "something that we own that's original to us." Clearly, the possibilities of D&D were tough to ignore.

Giant Skull has been billed as a AAA indie studio with a core team of industry veterans. We've certainly seen that approach pay off for games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but it remains to be seen how many studios can follow that path to success.

"The word AAA gets thrown around a lot, and it's an easy bullet point when you do a press release," Asmussen told us in 2024. "But what I feel that means is it's premium quality, where we had the time to execute on our vision, we had the support to execute on our vision to create something that really summarizes that, and will be a well-rounded and thoughtful experience for the player."

Expect a whole lot more about new games as the Summer Game Fest schedule 2025 closes in.