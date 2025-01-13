As the "incredible journey" to Baldur's Gate 3 wraps up, Larian Studios has its "full attention" on its next RPG: "The story ain't over yet"

Baldur's Gate 3 set a high bar for the RPG genre as a whole, but it also marked a monumental turning point for developer Larian Studios - and now that work on the beloved Dungeons & Dragons game is coming to a close, the team has its sights set on the future.

Sharing his thoughts in a recent post online, Larian lead Swen Vincke expresses how he feels "nostalgic" looking back at the "incredible journey" to Baldur's Gate 3 - incredible indeed, as the RPG reportedly helped the company make a mind-blowing profit of $260 million in 2023 just one year after the devs were operating at a financial loss. Things continue to look up for Larian, too, with Vincke telling fans to "stay tuned" as "the story ain't over yet."

Got me all nostalgic - it really has been a incredible journey so far. But the story ain't over yet. Stay tuned. Going to try to skip the dark night of the soul moment though if you don't mind. https://t.co/eLSTv3CXb4January 10, 2025

Speaking to Video Gamer in a separate statement, Larian explains how its focus is shifting to the studio's next game - perhaps the project codenamed Excalibur , one of the two previously confirmed "very ambitious RPGs" coming from the devs: "Swen and the team['s]… full attention is focused on crafting their next title." With Larian now preparing to enter a "media blackout" of sorts for the foreseeable future, it's exciting news, to say the least.

Whether it's Excalibur or a return to Divinity, there's no telling just yet what Larian has in store for fans. One thing's for certain, however - it won't be Baldur's Gate 4 - but that doesn't mean a sequel to the iconic 2023 RPG isn't happening ever. Dungeons & Dragons' Hasbro is currently "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game and also has another shiny new D&D game in the works that stands separately from the series.

