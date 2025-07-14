No, Superman doesn't crossover with Batman – but you almost definitely missed this Gotham City Easter egg

James Gunn's Superman might not feature a Batman crossover like everyone was hoping, but it does feature a Gotham City Easter egg you almost definitely missed. The following contains spoilers for the DC movie!

After the Superman soundtrack was released, fans were convinced one track in particular was hinting at Robert Pattinson's Batman. As it turned out, though, this wasn't a nod towards the Dark Knight at all – but that doesn't mean there were no Bat-shaped Easter eggs in the movie.

During the Superman ending, when Metropolis is being evacuated, you can glimpse a road sign pointing towards Gotham City. Now, we're not sure we'd choose Gotham City of all places as a safe haven, but beggars can't be choosers.

While Pattinson's Batman is part of the Matt Reeves Elseworlds universe, and therefore most likely won't ever cross over with David Corenswet's Superman, the DCU does have its own Batman project in the works: The Brave and the Bold.

"There's really no new updates," Gunn told us recently about the movie. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

At the moment, we don't know quite how Superman and Batman will ever interact in the DCU, but this is definitely one of the most exciting of the Superman Easter eggs.

Along with Corenswet, Superman stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman is in theaters now. For even more on the movie, check out our Superman review for our verdict on the movie, or see our guide on watching the DC movies in order.