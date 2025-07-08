James Gunn says he's "very involved" in the DCU Batman movie The Brave and the Bold: "We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it"

One of the most anticipated upcoming superhero movies is easily The Batman 2, the follow-up to Matt Reeves's critically acclaimed 2022 movie starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

But, there is also another Batman movie in the works – one that will be part of the DCU rather than an Elseworlds project like Reeves'. That movie is titled The Brave and the Bold, and it was unveiled as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters announcement. Since then, though, news on the project has been scarce.

"There's really no new updates," Gunn tells us when we meet with him in London to chat about Superman, the upcoming first theatrical release of the new DCU. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

Still, though, that doesn't mean there's no Bat-shaped news at all to be shared. "But luckily, I've got The Batman 2 script in my backpack, and I'm about to read it," Gunn adds.

Here's hoping it won't be too much longer before more Batman news arrives – for either movie. The Batman 2 is set to release on October 1, 2027.

