The Batman 2 writer says the story is "new and dangerous": "The bar couldn't be higher"

Mattson Tomlin weighs in on The Batman sequel's fresh plot

We still have over 18 months to wait for The Batman 2, but co-writer Mattson Tomlin's latest comments on the DC sequel might make it go a little quicker.

"We worked exceptionally hard to tell a story worthy of the character. Something that feels new and dangerous. The bar couldn't be higher," Tomlin wrote on Twitter in response to a fan's praise of the 2022 original.

Bradley Russell
