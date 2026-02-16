The Batman 2 writer says the story is "new and dangerous": "The bar couldn't be higher"
Mattson Tomlin weighs in on The Batman sequel's fresh plot
We still have over 18 months to wait for The Batman 2, but co-writer Mattson Tomlin's latest comments on the DC sequel might make it go a little quicker.
"We worked exceptionally hard to tell a story worthy of the character. Something that feels new and dangerous. The bar couldn't be higher," Tomlin wrote on Twitter in response to a fan's praise of the 2022 original.
For Tomlin, the opportunity for fans to discuss and dissect what goes down in the Matt Reeves-directed follow-up is something that he is eager to see play out.
"Looking forward to people seeing it and being able to talk about it at length," Tomlin remarked. "Can't begin to describe what this film means to me."
Remarkably, there's been little official word on The Batman 2, with everything from its plot to its villains remaining firmly under wraps.
However, there have been a handful of eyebrow-raising cast announcements in recent months, with Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan both joining the fray. Sofia Falcone actor Cristin Milioti and Zoe Kravitz's Selena Kyle are not expected to appear in any capacity.
James Gunn has also confirmed what many suspected – The Batman in the Reeves-verse played by Robert Pattinson will not be part of the DCU.
Despite Tomlin getting two Batman movies under his belt, the writer has recently opened up about the quiet cancelation of Terminator Zero, the anime series which he brought to life on Netflix.
"The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day not nearly enough people watched it," Tomlin confirmed.
The Batman 2 releases in cinemas on October 1, 2027.
For more, check the upcoming DC movies coming your way soon.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
