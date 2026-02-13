Terminator Zero Netflix anime series was quietly canceled because "not nearly enough people watched it"

It won't be back

Timothy Olyphant as The Terminator in Terminator Zero
(Image credit: Netflix)

Terminator Zero creator Mattson Tomlin has confirmed the animated Netflix series has been quietly canceled after just one season.

Replying to a tweet asking for an 'official status' on Terminator Zero, Tomlin wrote, "It was cancelled. The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day not nearly enough people watched it."

Tomlin added, "I would’ve loved to deliver on the Future War I had planned in seasons 2 and 3, but I’m also very happy with how it feels contained as is."

Tomlin said, "I felt the story I wanted to tell was much longer, and the finale of season one actually left things in a good place. But they didn’t have to offer that. Good partners here."

