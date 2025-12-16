Terminator Survivors is delayed indefinitely and will now be a single-player only survival game with no early access launch

The open-world survival game Terminator: Survivors has been delayed out of 2025 as developer Nacon Studio Milan reveals sweeping changes to its plans for the title.

Nacon shared a development update on Steam, and man, any time a game developer posts something titled "what's next" for its game, you know it's not going to be good, especially when that game was supposed to come out in 2024, and then 2025, and there are two weeks left in 2025.

The biggest bummer is the delay, as not only is it not coming in 2025, but there's no new release date. It's also not immediately clear why the game was delayed, but it sounds like it simply needs more time in the oven. The game is also ditching its co-op component and opting for single-player only, and explaining that decision, Nacon said:

"After months of internal testing, discussions with players and fans of the license, we came to the conclusion that to give you an authentic 'Terminator' experience with the best possible shooting and exploration gameplay, we would have to put aside the cooperative multiplayer. We know this may come as a disappointment, but we believe it is the right creative direction for an uncompromising vision of the world after Judgment Day."

Finally, Nacon is also scrapping its planned early access period for Terminator Survivors because it wants "your first steps into the wasteland to be a complete and polished experience."

Terminator Survivors is a now-single-player only, first-person open-world survival game set after Judgment Day but before John Connor's human resistance arrived, so, you know, pretty bad times.

"You'll be immersed in a bleak story where every machine patrolling the open world is a lethal threat, and the chilling sight of a T-800's red eyes on the horizon means you run, you hide, or you die…" reads the official description. "Your journey will be one of desperation, as you explore, fight Skynet's first prototypes, and help the resistance rise from the ashes of civilization. This isn't just another shooter. It's a fight for the survival of all humanity from the moment you step out of the rubble. The start of the resistance against the machines, as seen through your eyes."

