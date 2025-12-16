Terminator Survivors is delayed indefinitely and will now be a single-player only survival game with no early access launch

It seems Terminator Survivors is now just Terminator Survivor

Terminator Survivors
The open-world survival game Terminator: Survivors has been delayed out of 2025 as developer Nacon Studio Milan reveals sweeping changes to its plans for the title.

Nacon shared a development update on Steam, and man, any time a game developer posts something titled "what's next" for its game, you know it's not going to be good, especially when that game was supposed to come out in 2024, and then 2025, and there are two weeks left in 2025.

"You'll be immersed in a bleak story where every machine patrolling the open world is a lethal threat, and the chilling sight of a T-800's red eyes on the horizon means you run, you hide, or you die…" reads the official description. "Your journey will be one of desperation, as you explore, fight Skynet's first prototypes, and help the resistance rise from the ashes of civilization. This isn't just another shooter. It's a fight for the survival of all humanity from the moment you step out of the rubble. The start of the resistance against the machines, as seen through your eyes."

