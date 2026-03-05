Crimson Desert impresses some RPG fans with its dialogue fast-forward feature, but leaves others questioning "why" it's even a thing: "TikTok has ruined this generation"

As it stands, Crimson Desert is arguably one of the most exciting new games on the horizon – but not all of its more, uh, unique features are proving popular with fans.

Folks' thoughts (and more significantly, videos) following their hands-on time with Crimson Desert have gone live recently – check our own thoughts on the open-world RPG so far – and fans are, unsurprisingly, reacting to what they're learning about Pearl Abyss' hotly anticipated game.



One post in particular is making rounds online as it highlights a particularly interesting feature: the ability to fast-forward through dialogue, basically.

"One of the features I really liked in Crimson Desert is you can fast forward through dialogue while still being able to understand the context," writes the poster. "It's not a jump skip, but a time save."

While some folks seemingly agree with their sentiment here, with one person saying, "I definitely can't wait to use this feature," many do not. Lots of people bring up the fact that the story is core to many open-world RPGs like Crimson Desert.

"You're… playing an RPG, but you're happy you can skip dialogue? I'd like to play an FPS, but can we have a button that lets me skip the shooting?" asks one commenter, sarcastically. Another says, "Skipping dialogue in an RPG is kinda crazy, imo. Unless it's a second playthrough."

Some are trying to work out why the feature has even been implemented in the first place. "I... huh, so if the story isn't that interesting maybe this speeds it up to the combat part but at the same time why not just skip the cutscene entirely? Also if the story is good, why would you speed it up?" one Twitter user asks. Another simply argues: "TikTok has ruined this generation lmao."

The controversial dialogue skip feature has made its way all over the web, with a separate thread showing similar disappointment about its existence: "Skipping dialogue??? Fast forwarding even??? What is the point of playing a story title if you're not even invested in what's happening?!" It's a valid point, and as a lover of all things story, I get it.

I don't think I'll personally be employing the feature myself – I adore a good bit of story, and I also do like knowing what's going on while playing a game. Oftentimes, it pays off to be aware, so I'm interested to see how Pearl Abyss balances the dialogue fast-forward system with the rest of Crimson Desert.



I suppose it does also make sense for people who are more pressed for time, too. But, like most, apparently, I'm not a huge fan.

