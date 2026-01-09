With a map twice the size of Skyrim and larger than Red Dead Redemption 2, promising open-world game Crimson Desert is real big – but still "incredibly interactive"

You can ride dragons and mechs around it, because why not

Pearl Abyss says Crimson Desert's world has been revealed to be twice the size of Skyrim and bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2 in a new info drop.

I'm still not sure how to feel about Crimson Desert. I played it about two years ago and it had me keen on its punishing combat and ability to do wrestling moves on unsuspecting bandits – including a Stone Cold Stunner, which I can't say I've seen deployed in a non-wrestling game before – but since I was only able to fight bosses, I was unsure how that would actually translate to an open world game. But it looks like the approach is "why not" as it includes a ton of mechanics that you wouldn't expect from a fantasy game.