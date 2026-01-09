With a map twice the size of Skyrim and larger than Red Dead Redemption 2, promising open-world game Crimson Desert is real big – but still "incredibly interactive"

Pearl Abyss says Crimson Desert 's world has been revealed to be twice the size of Skyrim and bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2 in a new info drop.

I'm still not sure how to feel about Crimson Desert. I played it about two years ago and it had me keen on its punishing combat and ability to do wrestling moves on unsuspecting bandits – including a Stone Cold Stunner, which I can't say I've seen deployed in a non-wrestling game before – but since I was only able to fight bosses, I was unsure how that would actually translate to an open world game. But it looks like the approach is "why not" as it includes a ton of mechanics that you wouldn't expect from a fantasy game.

Most notably is the map, according to Pearl Abyss PR director Will Powers. "The world's at least twice as big as the open world/playable area of Skyrim, [and] it is larger than the map of a Red Dead Redemption 2." But it's all well and good to have a big map, but what's more important is you actually have things to do in it.

Powers explains: "Open-world games are about doing things, having activities, having distractions. So we wanted to create a world that's not only massive but is also incredibly interactive."

New footage revealed during the New Game+ Showcase also includes a look at some of the mechanics included in the game for traversing the open world, allowing players to mount and ride dragons, bears, and then inexplicably for fantasy, also dinosaurs and mechsuits. The game also takes a page out of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's book by including explorable sky islands which are described as "very important." Plus,