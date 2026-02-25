Amazon cuts ties with Forza Horizon 5 director's upcoming open-world driving game as it focuses on Tomb Raider, cloud gaming platform Luna, and more

News
By published

"Our strategic evolution to focus on projects that leverage Amazon’s unique strengths and scale"

Forza Horizon 5
(Image credit: Playground Games)

Amazon has announced that it will no longer be publishing the upcoming narrative-led open-world driving game currently in development at Maverick Games, a studio founded by Mike Brown, creative director on Forza Horizon 5. It does so as part of the company's mysterious and ongoing "strategic evolution."

Amazon's gaming arm has undergone a lot of changes over the last six months. In October, Amazon Game Studios announced 14,000 layoffs as part of "role reduction," which involved the cancellation of The Lord of the Rings MMO. The same month, it announced that its highly successful MMO New World would also be shut down, with an end date at the beginning of 2027 being set in January.

George Young
George Young
Freelance News Writer

Freelance writer, full-time PlayStation Vita enthusiast, and speaker of some languages. I break up my days by watching people I don't know play Pokemon pretty fast.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.