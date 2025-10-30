Amazon's Lord of the Rings MMO looks doomed as former dev says we "would have loved it" amid thousands of layoffs

Just yesterday, Amazon revealed that its four-year-old fantasy MMORPG New World would be coming to an end with no future DLC or updates planned – and now, it seems that its other in-progress Lord of the Rings MMO might've been axed as well.

The news of the Lord of the Rings project's potential cancellation comes amid the thousands of Amazon Games layoffs, as former senior gameplay engineer Ashleigh Amrine seemingly hints at it in a new LinkedIn post. "This morning I was part of the layoffs at Amazon Games, alongside my incredibly talented peers on New World and our fledgling Lord of the Rings game," writes Amrine, notably going on to say, "y'all would have loved it."

While this doesn't outright spell out the end of the Lord of the Rings MMO, its future doesn't sound very bright – if it still has one at all, that is.

"It's always tough to see such a strong team go through something like this," continues Amrine. "I've been lucky to work with some of the most skilled, creative, and kind developers I've ever met here." She concludes with a message to fellow Amazon Games devs: "It's been an honor to build alongside you."

Said to still be in early development last year, with Amazon "still trying to find the hook," the Lord of the Rings MMO was admittedly a bit of an enigma. The company never gave out much information about it, aside from some tidbits on its production status and size – and it certainly sounded like it would've been big. "It's still early," Amazon Games lead Christoph Hartmann stated in 2024. "It's a big IP, it's a big game."

There's no telling what condition the MMO is in right now, or whether any progress on it will go forward. I know I'll be keeping my own fingers crossed, especially as The Lord of the Rings Online enters its 18th year – there's only so much to do in-game, after all.

GamesRadar+ has reached out to Amazon Games for comment and will update this story with the company's response.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New World devs leave heartfelt tribute for players after Amazon starts sunsetting the fantasy MMO, and now I'm crying: "Thank you for so many stories"