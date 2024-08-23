The Lord of the Rings MMO is "still early" and chasing "the thing which is different to all the other games out there"

Amazon Games has provided the teeniest, tiniest Lord of the Rings MMO update.

We haven't heard a whole lot (read: anything) about Amazon's Lord of the Rings MMO since it was announced. Amazon and Embracer Group revealed an agreement for the New World studio to make an MMO based on Tolkien's universe back in May 2023, but it's mostly been crickets since then.

Talking to IGN, Amazon Games boss Christoph Hartmann was asked for an update. Although he declined to get into specifics, the few vague words he did provide were actually pretty revealing as far as the progress of the game and its direction.

"It's still early," Hartmann said. "It's a big IP, it's a big game. I know you're going to fish now probably every little word and try to read into it, but honestly, it's too early to read into every little word. We're still trying to find the hook, find that idea of what it is because we don't just want to go and do the same thing over. While it's tempting sometimes with an existing IP, that's not the point of doing it. You've got to find a fresh twist, and we're still, I think, in that period where we really want to find out what could be the hook, what could be the thing which is different to all the other games out there."

Basically, it sounds to me like the game is still in the early conceptual phase, which isn't entirely unusual for an in-house Amazon Games adaptation of one of the biggest IPs of all time. New World failed to establish itself, and both the developer and publisher are likely keen on taking the extra time to learn from those lessons and try something new.

Back in June, Amazon Games said it's "getting into a much more regular cadence of shipping games" and promised news on the Lord of the Rings MMO was coming "soon," but in the same breath said it doesn't want it to "be rushed out."

