Beloved fantasy novel series The Wheel of Time is getting a AAA open-world RPG from the original Lord of the Rings Online lead

Robert Jordan's beloved fantasy novel series The Wheel of Time is getting a AAA open-world RPG from the original Lord of the Rings Online studio lead Craig Alexander.

According to a press release, Alexander will lead development on The Wheel of Time RPG as studio head at Montreal-based iwot studios. The game will be iwot's debut title.

"Developing a game worthy of The Wheel of Time brand required the right moment, the right leader, and the right location," said iwot CEO Rick Selvage. "Craig brings the leadership, vision, and experience we need, and Montreal offers the creative talent to bring this to life. We're confident this team will deliver something truly special for the fans."

Not a lot of details about the game itself have been revealed, but Selvage tells Variety it'll adapt "everything that is covered in the books, as well as all the backstory elements of it."

And per Variety, iwot expects around a three-year development timeline, pegging a potential 2028 release window on PC and consoles.

Iwot also says in the press release that it intends to "build on the global success" of the Amazon Prime Wheel of Time TV series, which premiered in 2021 and currently has an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Alexander is an industry vet and former Warner Bros. exec who lead development on The Lord of the Rings Online MMO when original developer Turbine was still at the helm. He also led development on Dungeons & Dragons Online, Game of Thrones: Conquest, and several DC superhero projects.

"Adapting such a legendary mythology into an open-world RPG is a rare and ambitious challenge," said Alexander. "It takes vision, scale, and a vibrant creative environment — all of which Montreal provides. I'm thrilled to lead the effort and build a world-class team capable of honoring this beloved world."

