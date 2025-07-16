Dune: Awakening patch fixes the item duplication glitch hoarders discovered a day after devs removed the last one, and I think we all know what happens next
Any guesses when the next one will be found?
Dune: Awakening has a new hotfix that finally patches out an item duplication glitch that got discovered immediately after the last one was removed. Now we just need to wait until tomorrow to see if there's a third method out there.
On July 3, a Dune: Awakening player posted instructions on how to dupe rare end-game items on the subreddit, hoping that publicly drawing attention to the issue would force the developers into action. One would assume that the developers are always working on improving the game and preventing these issues, but they can only do that if they are aware of the problems.
Today's 1.1.15.0 Hotfix 2 seems to have done the trick, as its announcement post reads: "Fixed a vulnerability that allowed item duplication at the Exchange, while trading or in inventories. Visually, you may see duplicated items on your game client, but they don’t exist."
Searching the Dune: Awakening subreddit, people were still claiming new dupes may have been found as recently as yesterday. However, they still appear to utilize the Exchange and trades, so there's a chance this hotfix will render them all useless now. But, item hoarders are crafty people. As it's written in BioShock, "Sure, the boys in Ryan's lab can make it hack-proof. But that don't mean we ain't gonna hack it."
There's also a ban wave supposedly on the horizon for people who have been duping, so I wouldn't go testing any methods – new or old – if I were you. Hopefully, this fix somewhat appeases players who have been frustrated with the endgame for some time now.
