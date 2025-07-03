Dune: Awakening hoarders swiftly discover a second item duping glitch, barely a day after the survival MMO's devs fixed the first one: "This game is cooked"
Life on Arrakis is far from fair
Unfortunately, not everyone wants to play fair on Arrakis, which is actually very in keeping with the books Dune: Awakening is based on. Crafty players have discovered item duping glitches, and although the most recent patch got rid of one, another has popped up to take its place. It's like trying to cut the heads off a hydra.
According to the most recent patch notes, developer Funcom "fixed an exploit where a player could duplicate resources," but it's not even been a day and players have already posted a new method to duplicate and repair items.
The method was posted to Reddit but has been removed by moderators. You can still read through the comments, though. The title of the original post makes it seem like it was being shared specifically so that Funcom would invest resources into stopping it, rather than trying to maliciously damage the game experience for people who don't use glitches or exploits.
Welp.... Dune Awakening had a good run. from r/duneawakening
Apparently, duplicating fully repaired armor and vehicle parts is useful because those sell for more Solaris. Repairs themselves are relatively inexpensive, but this is a way to turn illegitimate items into money that might be harder for the developers to remove from your account should you be caught. I wouldn't recommend finding out the hard way, though.
Even though that method is no longer on Reddit, another post shows an inventory full of supposedly duplicated Spice. "This game is cooked. Most of the groups on our server are duping and blatantly showing it off." If true, it means people are indeed still duping.
Several comments compare this duping issue to Amazon's New World. The game's entire economy had to be shut down and the developers banned players caught cheating, so Funcom could deploy similar methods.
Honestly, I see all this as very on-brand for the Harkonnens at least. The major families of the Dune universe don't play by the rules, so why should the players? They've even found ways to get around PvE-only restrictions and lure sandworms to kill unsuspecting players.
