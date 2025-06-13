Dune: Awakening's endgame "unfairly favors large guilds," so the survival MMO's community is asking developer Funcom to "fix the Landsraad" and not leave solo players and small guilds behind

Following the Dune: Awakening limited access launch on Steam last week and its full release just a couple of days ago, players have been exploring the ins and outs of the survival MMO – and not everyone is happy with its late-game content.

Fans are now taking to online threads to rally for Funcom's acknowledgement of late-game issues, including one on Reddit that sees its poster explaining, "Landsraad mechanics punish small guilds and solo players and exclude them from endgame PvE content." For anyone less familiar with the game, the Landsraad offers a server-wide vote in which players can propose legislation that affects everyone – but it's not entirely fair.

That's because, as the OP describes, "current mechanics punish smaller groups/solo players and prevent us from enjoying (what could be) a very cool endgame PvE loop" – a loop that "unfairly favors large guilds by cutting off reward access to slower or smaller contributors the moment the faction goal is met." How could Funcom remedy this, though? The player has some ideas, including one fix that might improve "long-term participation."

"Letting players continue to turn in exclusively for individual reward thresholds would improve fairness and long-term participation," offers the poster, "especially for those not interested in PvP." They're not alone in thinking so, either. Over a hundred comments see others agree. "If they don't fix this," reads one, "PvE players will get to the current 'endgame,' realize they can't actually participate in the Landsraad in its current state, and will leave."

There are various other threads echoing this sentiment, too, with one post simply asking if, "Guilds have Landsraad, what do solo players have?" Another addresses Funcom directly, laying out a guide of sorts on "How to fix the Landsraad with only three value changes before player retention suffers." Here's hoping the developer will hear fans' calls for a fairer system for late-game PvE play.

