Dune: Awakening patch fixes bugs and improves server stability after the survival MMO's full Steam launch dumped 142,000 peak players on those poor servers

Following a limited launch on Steam last week and subsequent full release, Dune: Awakening has received its fifth update – a patch that contains various fixes to "further improve server stability" and more.

Developer Funcom details some of the notes for patch 1.1.0.13 in its new announcement on Steam. "We've deployed several updates and fixes to further improve server stability and resolve some in-game issues," writes the studio, letting players know that the hotfix "requires a client-side download" while instructing them to "restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you."

Some of the changes noted include "several backend changes to improve the client and server stability," quest changes to prevent hard locking, updated dialogue lines, and adjustments for performance-related problems like "an issue where the 'Limit CPU Usage' graphics option would not apply to all quality presets." There are likely many more to come in future patches, too, as Funcom has a list of known issues handy.

It's understandable that server issues are at the forefront of the devs' priorities, though – after all, following the survival MMO's full Steam launch just two days ago, an all-time peak of a whopping 142,050 players was hit. It comes as no surprise, then, that the reviews marked as "Negative" among the sea of "Very Positive" feedback tend to cite things to do with the new game's often overwhelmed servers.

"It's not that it's a bad game when it works," reads one such review. "It's all the crashing and server issues at this point. It seems to have a problem maintaining connections or getting connections during or after trials." Other fans explain that they can't seem to play long without being interrupted by server disconnections and the like. Hopefully, patch 1.1.0.13 helps remedy some of these complaints.

