Amazon is killing one of the only good games it's released, fantasy MMO New World: "The recently launched Season 10 and Nighthaven update will serve as the final content release"

"We've reached a point where it is no longer sustainable to continue supporting the game with new content updates"

Welp, it's official, Amazon is pulling the plug on its fantasy MMO New World following the recent launch of season 10. The news follows closely on the heels of massive layoffs at Amazon impacting 14,000 employees and effectively gutting the company's gaming division.

In an update on the MMO's official website, Amazon says it's been a great four years "shaped by our dedicated player community," but for reasons unspecified but implicitly clear, it's "no longer sustainable to continue supporting the game with new content updates."

