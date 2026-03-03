Highguard will "permanently shut down" next week after "one final game update," dev confirms: "We have not been able to build a sustainable player base"

"Servers will remain online until March 12th"

Highguard is dead, everyone. Wildlight has announced that it's "permanently" shutting down the short-lived hero shooter next week on Thursday, March 12.

"Today we're sharing difficult news. We have made the decision to permanently shut down Highguard on March 12," reads an article from the official Highguard Twitter account. "Since launch, more than 2 million players stepped into Highguard’s world. You shared feedback, created content, and many believed in what we were building. For that, we are deeply grateful.

"From all of us at Wildlight, thank you for playing, for supporting us, and for being part of Highguard’s story," the studio says.

