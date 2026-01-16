Garry's Mod and Rust studio lead says "games should never die" as Amazon MMO New World prepares to shut down for good, and fans are fully behind the idea of a Hytale-style rescue

We knew it was happening, and now we have a date: Amazon's New World is being shut down on January 31, 2027. As people lament the fantasy MMO's demise, Alistair McFarlane, the chief operations officer and company director of Facepunch Studios, the company behind Rust and Garry's Mod, appears to be trying to organize some form of preservation for the dying game.

He made his apparent bid on Twitter. "$25 million, final offer," he states, tagging Amazon Game Studios. He adds in a separate tweet: "Games should never die." He's right about that, regardless of how serious this bid is – Twitter isn't exactly a formal negotiating table, and his initial response followed Facepunch employee "Errn" jokingly saying that "I tried to get Ali to buy NW for me but he told me to fuck off."

People would be behind him if there was some legitimate conversation, though. "Facepunch purchasing New World and making use of the Azoth engine could be one of the best timelines for the future of this side of gaming," comments Sequisha, a survival games streamer.