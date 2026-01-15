GOG director wants to help multiplayer games like Anthem "live forever" too, but fears increased regulation might lead to "fewer cool games for gamers": "I don't have the perfect answer yet"
By Dustin Bailey published
"It's good that the discussion is taking place"
The death of Anthem, BioWare's maligned live-service RPG, comes as the Stop Killing Games initiative has put increased pressure on developers to create end-of-life plans that would keep these sorts of games available in the future. GOG's managing director, Maciej Gołębiewski, knows a thing or two about the practical realities of preservation,