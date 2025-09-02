After Ubisoft's shutdown of The Crew spawned the Stop Killing Games movement, a group of fans are finally ready to release a server emulator to keep the racer alive: "No one will ever be able to take this away from you now"

Ubisoft's now-defunct racing game The Crew has been in the news pretty much nonstop over the past year thanks to the role its shutdown played in spawning the Stop Killing Games campaign, but the game itself hasn't really been at the center of those headlines. What of the fans who just really want to play the open-world racer once more? Relief is finally coming in the form of The Crew Unlimited, a fanmade server emulator.

The Crew Unlimited – or TCU – has been in development since 2024, shortly after The Crew itself went offline, but the fan devs behind it have just announced it's set to launch on September 15, 2025. "The server emulator is feature complete for a 1.0 release," they explain in the announcement, and now the final weeks are offering time to "thoroughly test and validate the software."

The TCU servers, once launched, will allow you to connect The Crew online, letting you actually play the always-connected racing game once more on PC. The catch is that the game is no longer available for sale, so the only (legal) way to play is if you own it on Steam, where you can still redownload the files. The devs hope to eventually support the console versions, but that won't be part of this initial release.

After working on a way to get The Crew back online after the big shutdown, the devs "eventually came to the conclusion that writing a Server Emulator for The Crew was the best and only solution," as they explain on the project website. "This would allow us to effectively implement both an Offline Mode and an Online Mode back into the game, Offline Mode simply being a local server running on your computer while playing the game. Your local server, your local savegames, your game. No one will ever be able to take this away from you now."

The question now is what Ubisoft's response to TCU will be. The publisher made plans to add offline modes for The Crew 2 and Motorfest last year as Stop Killing Games started gaining traction, but that didn't help the already dead original. Ubisoft would certainly be able to issue a cease and desist order against the project, but given the support the Stop Killing Games movement – which suggests, among other things, enshrining community servers as a legal way to keep old games alive once publisher support drops – has already drawn, it might not be worth the negative publicity.

"Stop Killing Games has actually changed the timeline": As EU petition comes to successful close, founder says "unending overtime" has him ready to "take a break for the next 10 years," but he's sticking around until it's done.