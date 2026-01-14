Dragon Age veteran says scrapped Anthem Next "could have been" up there with No Man's Sky's legendary turnaround

Less than seven years after launch, Anthem is dead for good , and that's especially unfortunate when its executive producer reckons the plans to overhaul the looter shooter "could have" led to a No Man's Sky-level comeback before they were ultimately scrapped.

Speaking to Destin Legarie in a new interview , Mark Darrah – executive producer of Anthem, Dragon Age 1, 2, and Inquisition – is asked about Anthem Next (essentially Anthem 2.0) and what impact that could have had on the longevity and reception to BioWare's multiplayer romp. For context, Anthem Next was officially scrapped in February 2021 , although at that point, the plan was to "continue to keep the Anthem live service running as it exists today" (a statement that hasn't aged well at all).