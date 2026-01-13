Anthem "did permanent damage to the careers of a lot of game devs" says Dragon Age veteran, and he's not sure he or BioWare ever "came back" from its spectacular failure

BioWare looter shooter Anthem is officially dead, and looking back, its executive producer isn't sure he or the studio ever truly "came back" from it.

Anthem was never considered fantastic – it was largely thought to be fairly average - but, as highlighted by the swarm of folks paying their respects to the game as it was ultimately shut down , many believed it had a lot of potential that went to waste.

Executive producer Mark Darrah – who held that same role on Dragon Age: Origins, 2, and Inquisition (and was a director on the first two) – has been brutally honest about the game and its development in the past. He previously acknowledged that, a few months before launch, the devs knew they were targeting a Metacritic score in the 70s rather than BioWare's usual target of the 90s , and he now says he believes the game "did permanent damage to the careers of a lot of game devs."