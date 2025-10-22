EA hits like Battlefield 4 and The Sims 4 were given time to bounce back from rough launches because they were "too big to fail," whereas with BioWare's Anthem, it wasn't "a given that it was going to be that big"

"Your choices are either to fix Battlefield 4 or shut the studio down, and through much of its recent history, EA has been very reluctant to shut down studios"

Anthem
(Image credit: EA)

BioWare veteran Mark Darrah has given his insight into why it seems like EA was so quick to move on from Anthem's failure when it gave plenty of time to studios like DICE and Maxis to fix games that also didn't do well at launch, like Battlefield 4 and The Sims 4, respectively.

In the latest episode of his 'What Happened on Anthem' video series, Darrah broke down the two big incentives for EA to invest more in fixing a game like Battlefield 4 as opposed to Anthem.

What Happened on Anthem - Part 3 Post Launch, Wishes, and Recommendations - YouTube What Happened on Anthem - Part 3 Post Launch, Wishes, and Recommendations - YouTube
There's probably no greater authority on the failure of Anthem than Darrah, at least not one so willing to talk at length about the topic. His multi-part video autopsy examines fundamental issues with the game's botched multiplayer, lame story, and now, EA's reluctance to give BioWare the time and resources to turn things around.

