Dragon Age The Veilguard devs confirm that, yes, multiplayer was toyed with, but that's gone: "It's straight up single player story goodness"

Dragon Age 4, or what was once Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, has now been re-dubbed Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and although a multiplayer component was in consideration at one point, it's now been confirmed as a purely single-player, story-focused game.

The Dragon Age series was a strictly single-player RPG series until the most recent mainline entry, 2014's Dragon Age Inquisition, added a four-player co-op mode. Although the next Dragon Age game was revealed several years ago, it's never been clear whether it would iterate on Inquisition's multiplayer mode or, God forbid, go full-on live-service, but now we know for sure that Veilguard is a wholly single-player experience.

"After Dragon Age: Inquisition launched, the studio was given an incredible opportunity to explore, test, and validate a variety of gameplay concepts as we worked to determine what the next Dragon Age could look like," says Gary McKay, BioWare general manager and Dragon Age executive product, in the announcement of the title change.

"We brought everything to the table which, yes, even included a multiplayer concept. The time we spent experimenting and iterating gradually taught us a lot. This work, and the amazing support from EA, helped us re-focus on creating an incredible single player game, with all the choices, characters and world building you’d expect from us."

Project director Michael Gamble also took to Twitter to clear up any remaining confusion about Dragon Age: The Veilguard, confirming in no uncertain terms that it's a single-player game. Big 'say it louder for the people in the back' energy going on here.

Some takes out there about this game being a live service game or something like that.That part is in the articles. It ain't. Its straight up single player story goodness.June 6, 2024

In the same blog post, BioWare also revealed that, at long last, we're getting some official gameplay on June 11 at 8am PDT/11am EDT/4 pm BST - less than a week away. The showcase will include 15 minutes of gameplay from the beginning of the game, which will take players back to Thedas for a new standalone story featuring a new lead character and cast of companions.

