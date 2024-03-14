Summer Game Fest schedule 2024: Times, dates, streams, and where to watch

The Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule is gathering steam, with the official dates for Geoff Keighley's gaming extravaganza now confirmed. Despite E3 now being officially dead, publishers and developers alike are keeping the E3 season alive by basically transitioning to Summer Game Fest and still putting on showcases during the same period.

That's what you'll find below, where we'll go over how the Summer Game Fest schedule 2024 is shaping up, from the big presentations including Summer Game Fest Live to other digital showcases such as the Future Games Show and the Wholesome Direct.

What is Summer Game Fest?

Summer Game Fest was once a competitor to the big E3 gaming conference held every year in June. The event, organised and presented by Geoff Keighley (of Game Awards fame), begins with a big live stream and then becomes host to exclusive game previews and other announcements.

However, since E3 was officially confirmed completely, permanently dead, at the tail end of 2023 after a whopping 28 years by organisers ESA, Summer Game Fest has now become the defacto E3 replacement.

The event is happening again this year, with companion events like Day of the Devs and our very own Future Games Show happening alongside Keighley's own live event.

When is Summer Game Fest?

Summer Game Fest Live will be held on Thursday, June 7, with SGF Play Days - "an invite-only media and influence event" offering hands-on previews with new games scheduled for June 8-10.

At a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Showcase Date PDT EDT BST Summer Game Fest Live June 7 2PM 5PM 10PM Day of the Devs June 7 Straight after SGF Live Straight after SGF Live Straight after SGF Live Future Games Show June 8 TBC TBC TBC PC Gaming Show TBC TBC TBC TBC Wholesome Games TBC TBC TBC TBC IGN Live TBC TBC TBC TBC

Summer Game Fest showcases 2024

Below we'll gather together everyone who's confirmed that they're taking part in the Summer Game Fest schedule for 2024. We're still waiting to see if Ubisoft, Xbox, Bethesda, Nintendo and co will take part this year, but we'll keep this page updated with all the latest as it happens.

Summer Game Fest Live

WHEN: June 7 at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM BST

Summer Game Fest Live 2024 is appropriately kicking off the Summer Game Fest schedule 2024 with promises of new game announcements, first-looks, and trailers. There's no word on any specific partners yet, but we'll bring you more details as we have them.

Watch on: YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok

Day of the Devs: SGF Edition

WHEN: Straight after Summer Game Fest Live

This year's Day of the Devs: SGF Edition will feature more than a dozen indie titles that celebrate "the creativity, diversity and magic of video games". It'll air directly after the Summer Game Fest showcase, so just stay tuned for a dose of Double Fine and IAm8Bit presented goodness.

Watch on: YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

WHEN: June 8 - timing TBC

Our own Future Games Show Summer Showcase is returning for 2024. Although we're not quite ready to announce anything further, we'll bring you more info as soon as we can. For now, get this date in your diary!

Watch on: YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok

PC Gaming Show

WHEN: Date and Time TBC

The PC Gaming Show, from our sister site PC Gamer, is also making a comeback for 2024 and it's also celebrating it's 10th year. Happy Birthday, PC Gaming Show! Look for more details about the games that'll be featured in the show in the coming months.

Watch on: YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok

Wholesome Games

WHEN: Date and Time TBC

The Wholesome Direct from the folks over at Wholesome Games is coming back for 2024 too. It's a full length showcase that'll feature "exclusive footage and announcements from cute and cozy indie games". Expect more details on that soon.

Watch on: YouTube

IGN Live

WHEN: Date and Time TBC

This year, as another big name vying to replace E3, IGN is hosting IGN Live, which is what it's calling an in-person, three-day fan event. The site states it will feature "gaming and entertainment creators, developers, publishers, and enthusiasts", but hasn't yet confirmed its official exhibitors. It will include live IGN shows, tournaments, "first looks" at new releases, and some panels too though.

Watch on: Youtube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok