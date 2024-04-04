Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024 to broadcast on Saturday June 8

GamesRadar+ is thrilled to confirm that our biggest digital showcase event of 2024, the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, will be broadcast on Saturday June 8.

Expect exciting updates on blockbuster games and deeper dives into anticipated indies. We made good on that promise in our March 2024 show, when titles like Dragon's Dogma 2 and Sand Land lined up alongside a special Still Wakes The Deep mini-doc.



Read on for details on how to take part in the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, and how to join our rapidly growing co-streaming program.

Future Games Show Spring Showcase breaks records

The Future Games Show is a multiformat games event with a mission to help viewers discover something new. Our first show of 2024, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, debuted nine world premieres including city-builder-with-a-twist Worshippers of Cthulu, the genre-defying Blue Prince, and anticipated sequel Knights in Tight Spaces, plus many more.



The Future Games Show Spring Showcase reached a record 8.5 million live viewers (+46% year-on-year) and we anticipate our Summer Showcase to be our biggest, most varied, show yet. Expect the return of our post-show Expansion Pack, new demo drops in the Ones to Play section, and more surprises.



The Future Games Show accumulated over 120 million views in 2023 across all shows and platforms, and we’ve featured over 550 amazing games since the event’s inception in 2020.

How to take part in the Future Games Show

Dave the Diver appeared in the Spring Showcase 2023, which went on to become one of the year's most acclaimed games (Image credit: Mintrocket)

The Future Games Show is ideal for debuting your unannounced game, sharing new information about an existing title, and reaching new audiences.



The Future Games Show reaches around 8-10 million live viewers on each broadcast, and over 50 million total views across all content per show, with many titles seeing huge increases in Steam wishlists from appearing in the event.

Indie or AAA, we want to showcase the most exciting and innovative games of 2024 and beyond, with all titles considered for broadcast.

Developers can nominate their game by filling in the Future Games Show 2024 nomination form or getting in touch via the addresses below:



Editorial:

james.jarvis@futurenet.com – Executive Producer

ben.malley@futurenet.com – Producer

Sponsorship:

melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com – Commercial Lead (US)

kevin.stoddart@futurenet.com – Commercial Lead (UK)

A (Brief) History of the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar's flagship games showcase, which has featured over 550 games from the industry’s leading developers and publishers, including Capcom, Private Division, Square Enix, Team17, Sony, Thunderful, Xbox, Sega, Frontier, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Paradox Interactive, Devolver, and many more leading developers.



The event is broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and all major streaming platforms, and hosted by famous video-game voice actors. Our Spring Showcase was hosted by the fabulous Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield, FFXVI) and Samantha Béart (Karlach, Baldur's Gate 3), who you can watch 'interviewing' each other below.

A selection of previous hosts include Nolan North and Emily Rose (Uncharted), Cody Christian and Briana White (Final Fantasy 7 Remake), David Hayter and Debi Mae-West (Metal Gear Solid), and Troy Baker and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us 2).

You can find out everything you need to know about the Future Games Show right here and watch highlights from previous shows.

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and all major streaming platforms, including Steam. (Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show will broadcast three events in 2024:

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase - March 21, 2024

Future Games Show Summer Showcase - June 8, 2023

Future Games Show @Gamescom - August 22, 2024

You can watch future events by subscribing to the offical FGS YouTube and TikTok channels, GamesRadar's Twitch, our Facebook page, YouTube channel, Twitter, and the website, GamesRadar.com.

Join the Future Games Show co-streamer program

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show invites you to join our co-streamer program for 2024, joining a rapidly growing family of over 100+ creators, with benefits including:

Early access to show partner information and announcements

Special logos and co-streaming assets

A chance to enter VIP co-streamer programs with merchandise from featured partners, including the Future Creators program working with key partners

The official co-streamer program is open to anyone, whether you’re an established broadcaster, or starting to grow your community.



You can apply for the Future Games Show Official Co-Streamer Program right here.

Future Games Show Twitter channel