Everything Announced at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro was broadcast live on March 23, 2023. Hosted by Cody Christian and Briana White (Cloud Strife and Aerith Gainsborough from Final Fantasy 7 Remake), the Future Games Show delivered over an hour of updates, release dates, and reveals for a selection of exciting upcoming games.

If you couldn’t watch the show as it was streamed live across GamesRadar’s social channels, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a list of all of the games shown during the show and the accompanying news, so you can follow up with anything that may have caught your attention.

Witchfire

(Image credit: The Astronauts)

The Astronauts' Karol Krok dropped by the Future Games Show Spring Showcase to deliver our first trailer, a thrilling gameplay presentation for Witchfire, the magic-infused shooter coming soon to PC.

Sifu's Arenas Expansion

(Image credit: Sloclap)

Sloclap's critically-acclaimed Kung Fu brawler Sifu is getting an Arenas expansion, offering new game modes and hours of fighting fun. A trailer for the free update aired during the show. It’s coming on March 28, which is also when Sifu is launching on Steam and Xbox.

Miasma Chronicles

(Image credit: 505 Games)

We also saw the debut of a new trailer for the tactical RPG Miasma Chronicles, the next effort from the creators of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. We learned that it's launching on May 23 for PC, Xbox and PS5.

Ravenbound

(Image credit: Systemic Reaction)

Systemic Reaction brought the launch trailer for Ravenbound to the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. Ravenbound is an open-world roguelite with deck-building elements. It's coming to PC on March 30, 2023.

ArcRunner

(Image credit: PQube)

Arcrunner is a co-op action roguelite set in a neon-soaked cyberpunk world, and a gameplay trailer was shown during this year's Spring Showcase. At the end of the clip, it was revealed that Arcrunner is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on April 27.

Hyenas

(Image credit: SEGA)

We got our first look at gameplay from HYENAS during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. A developer presentation from Creative Assembly revealed a new playable character called Heroki, a former cosplayer who wields the element of disguise. SEGA also revealed that a PC Alpha for HYENAS is coming this weekend, which you can sign up for at playhyenas.com. HYENAS is coming soon to PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

The Entropy Centre

(Image credit: Playstack)

Stubby Games stopped by the Future Games Show to reveal that The Entropy Centre is getting a free Level Editor update on March 30. A level design competition was also announced in an attempt to find the ultimate fanmade level. Prospective level designers can find out more at The Entropy Centre Discord.

Wrestle Story

(Image credit: Tic Toc Games)

World premiere! Wrestle Story is a story-driven, turn-based action RPG from Tictoc Games, where you play as an up-and-coming wrestler and build your faction of fighters to take on squared circle titans. It was revealed during this year’s Spring Showcase, and it's coming soon to PC.

After Us

(Image credit: Private Division)

One of the developers behind After Us took us on a tour through the game's desolate city district, explaining how you'll restore the game’s post-apocalyptic world. Picollo Studio also revealed the release date for After Us at the Spring Showcase. It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and S and PC on May 23.

Synced

(Image credit: Level Infinite)

Synced is a free-to-play sci-fi shooter from NeXT Studios set in a world devastated by technology. It looks like a mix between Borderlands and Vanquish. We caught a brand new glimpse at the game during the Spring Showcase and learned that it's coming in the Summer of 2023.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

(Image credit: Telltale)

Deck Nine and Telltale Games brought a developer presentation for The Expanse: A Telltale Series to the Future Games Show. 'Building on The Expanse' includes interviews with the game's developers and clips of gameplay. We also learned that Episode 1 of The Expanse: A Telltale Series is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in the Summer of 2023

Distant Bloom

(Image credit: Kinda Brave)

Distant Bloom is a cozy alien planet explorer from Ember Trail, and a new trailer for the game debuted during the Spring Showcase. Distant Bloom is coming to PC in 2023.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

(Image credit: Plot Twist Games)

Ahead of the looming release date, developers Plot Twist aired a thrilling gameplay trailer for The Last Case of Benedict Fox during the Spring Showcase. The Last Case of Benedict Fox is coming soon to PC and Xbox on April 27.

Decarnation

(Image credit: Shiro Unlimited)

As our host Briana carefully explained, Decarnation is a phantasmagorical puzzle adventure from Atelier QDB. The spellbinding game got a release date during the Spring Showcase. It’s coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in May 2023.

Park Beyond

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Limbic Entertainment dropped by the Spring Showcase to discuss their theme park management game Park Beyond. As well as announcing a Pac-Man-themed preorder bonus and a 'Zombeyond' Impossification set that comes with the 'Visioneer Edition' of the game, we also got a release date reveal. Park Beyond is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on June 16, but if you can't wait, a Closed Beta starts on May 9.

Pizza Possum

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

We had the pleasure of revealing Pizza Possum at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. This adorable but chaotic stealth game has you stealing snacks as a very hungry possum. Pizza Possum is coming soon to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

(Image credit: Minimi Games)

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is the new stealth strategy game from the makers of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. A gameplay trailer showing off its magical pirate combat debuted during this year's Spring Showcase. Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is coming to PC, Xbox and PS5 in 2023.

Twin Sails Interactive Montage

Twin Sails Interactive prepared a montage of some of their exciting upcoming games which aired during the Spring Showcase. The teaser included footage from Ember Knights, Wantless, Innchanted, Amberial Dreams, and News Tower.

The Axis Unseen

(Image credit: Just Purkey Games)

The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game from a solo developer who previously worked on Skyrim and Fallout. A new trailer for the game aired during the Spring Showcase, revealing that The Axis Unseen is coming to PC in 2024.

The VR Showcase

A new section called the VR Showcase aired during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. Our hosts covered a series of exclusive VR reveals, including news about Low-Fi, Hello Neighbor VR, Not for Broadcast VR, Kill it with Fire VR and Another Fisherman's Tale.

Low-Fi - During the VR Showcase, we looked closer at Low-Fi, a cyberpunk VR game where you're trying to evade a ubiquitous virtual reality simulation. Low-Fi is coming soon.

During the VR Showcase, we looked closer at Low-Fi, a cyberpunk VR game where you're trying to evade a ubiquitous virtual reality simulation. Low-Fi is coming soon. Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue - A thrilling trailer for Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue appeared during the VR Showcase, offering gameplay clips from tinyBuild's sneaky horror-puzzler. It's coming to PSVR 1 and 2 on May 25, 2023, with a Quest and Steam VR release coming soon.

A thrilling trailer for Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue appeared during the VR Showcase, offering gameplay clips from tinyBuild's sneaky horror-puzzler. It's coming to PSVR 1 and 2 on May 25, 2023, with a Quest and Steam VR release coming soon. Not for Broadcast VR - Engage in some spider-killing catharsis with Kill it With Fire VR. The hectic trailer shown during the VR Showcase revealed that it’s coming to Steam VR and Meta Quest on April 13 and PSVR 1 + 2 later this year.

- Engage in some spider-killing catharsis with Kill it With Fire VR. The hectic trailer shown during the VR Showcase revealed that it’s coming to Steam VR and Meta Quest on April 13 and PSVR 1 + 2 later this year. Another Fisherman's Tale - VR hit A Fisherman's Tale is getting a sequel with Another Fisherman’s Tale. A new trailer was shown during the VR Showcase, exploring the game's unique detachable arm mechanics. Another Fisherman's Tale is coming to Steam VR, Viveport, Meta Quest 2 and PSVR2 later this year.

AK-xolotl

(Image credit: 2Awesome Studio)

You're an Axolotl... with an AK-47. As revealed during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, AK-xolotl got a release window of 2023 and an exclusive demo if you just can't wait. It's coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Fort Solis

(Image credit: Dear Villagers)

Interested in a red planet sci-fi thriller starring Julia Brown, Roger Clark and Troy Baker? Fort Solis received a new trailer during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, revealing that the game is coming to PS5 as well as PC later this summer.

Combat Champions

(Image credit: C77)

Formerly known as Project Slingshot, C77’s Combat Champions was revealed to the world at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. It's a shooter set in a world without lawyers, where corporations settle their business on the battlefield. Combat Champions is coming soon to PC, and you can sign up for the private alpha right now.

Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero

(Image credit: Toybox Games Studios)

Toybox Game Studios debuted a new trailer for the studio's Combat Wombat game, Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero, during the Spring Showcase. As well as digging into the game's story, the trailer revealed some puzzles and combat. Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero is coming soon to PC.

Men of War II

(Image credit: Fulqrum Publishing)

Fulqrum Publishing revealed a Multiplayer Tech Test for Men of War II at this year's Spring Showcase. It's available right now and runs until March 27, so you can check out the hotly-anticipated RTS before launch. Men of War II is coming soon to PC.

Dave the Diver

(Image credit: Mintrocket)

Mintrocket swam by the Future Games Show Spring Showcase with a reveal concerning Dave the Diver. The scuba sushi game is launching out of Steam Early Access in June 2023.

Survival: Fountain of Youth

(Image credit: Twin Sails Interactive)

Survival: Fountain of Youth is a challenging action-adventure game where you play as a shipwrecked 16th-century explorer. During the Spring Showcase, it was revealed that the game is coming to Steam Early Access on April 19.

Battle Shapers

(Image credit: The Metric Empire)

Metric Empire’s Battle Shapers was revealed during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. It's a blazing-fast, super-vibrant roguelite shooter where you take down hordes of deadly robots. It's coming to PC in Summer 2023.

Stranded: Alien Dawn

(Image credit: Frontier Foundry)

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a strategic survival simulator where you look after a struggling human settlement on a complex alien world. A new trailer shown during the Spring Showcase revealed that it's launching on April 25, and you can preorder it now on Xbox and PlayStation.

Dredge

(Image credit: Team 17)

The developers of the Lovecraftian fishing adventure Dredge laid anchor at the Future Games Show to provide an overview of their mysterious exploration game. Dredge is coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on March 30.

Castle Craft

(Image credit: Twin Earth)

A cinematic world premiere trailer offered our first look at the destructible world of Castle Craft during this year's Spring Showcase. Castle Craft is a siege battle game where players must construct and defend against waves of enemies. It's coming to PC in 2023.

Ones to Play Montage

For this year’s Spring Showcase, we made our Ones to Watch montage even better by making it so that every game in the section has a demo attached. This first edition of the 'Ones to Play' montage included Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, Voodolls, Bits and Bops, Stickmen Trenches, Trinity Fusion and Homeseek. You can play them all right now by visiting the Future Games Show page on Steam and downloading all of the demos.

The Great War: Western Front

(Image credit: Frontier Foundry)

The Great War: Western Front is a new World War 1 strategy RTS from Petroglyph, the studio behind Command & Conquer Remastered Collection. A trailer for the game was shown during the Spring Showcase, providing an overview of its features. The Great War: Western Front is coming to PC on March 30.

Go Fight Fantastic

(Image credit: Kinda Brave)

Go Fight Fantastic is a co-op cartoon hack-n-slash focusing heavily on player customisation and teamwork. A gameplay trailer for the game landed during the Spring Showcase, revealing that Go Fight Fantastic is coming to PC in 2023.

Wartales

(Image credit: Shiro Unlimited)

Wartales is an open-world RPG where players write their own stories in a treacherous medieval landscape. Shiro Games dropped a trailer during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, revealing that the game's 1.0 Launch on PC will take place on April 12.

IXION

(Image credit: Kasedo Games)

IXION is a space station city-builder where you set standards among the stars. A new accolades trailer for the game was shown during the Spring Showcase, pointing viewers towards its PC release on Steam.

Mika and The Witch's Mountain

(Image credit: Chibig)

If you've ever wanted to spend some time in a Studio Ghibli film, then you'll want to check out Mika and the Witch's Mountain, a fantasy life sim concerning a mail-delivering witch. A new gameplay trailer, complete with a froggy chair and a song, debuted during the Spring Showcase. Mika and the Witch's Mountain is coming soon to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Go-Go Town

(Image credit: Prideful Sloth)

Go-Go Town is the next game from Prideful Sloth, the creators of Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles and Grow: Song of the Evertree. It's a wholesome life sim game set in a bustling town (with a working DDR machine). A reveal trailer for Go-Go Town was shown during the Spring Showcase, showing off gameplay and framing the story. Go-Go Town is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Dying Light 2

(Image credit: Techland)

Our friends at Techland brought a developer presentation for Dying Light 2 to the Spring Showcase, revealing more about the future of the game and offering a sneak peek at upcoming story-driven DLC. We also learned that Dying Light 2's next major game update is coming on April 20th and bringing more brutality to the game's combat.

Viewfinder

(Image credit: Thunderful Publishing)

Our penultimate trailer offered a new perspective on Viewfinder, Sad Owl Studios’ mind-boggling adventure game. A brand new gameplay trailer offered a brain-melting journey through the game's reality-shifting, puzzle-covered world. Also, you can pet the cat! Viewfinder is coming soon to PS5 and PC.

Paranormal Tales

(Image credit: Digital Cybercherries)

Our final trailer offered some terrifying house-bound gameplay from the Unreal Engine 5 found footage horror game Paranormal Tales. Paranormal Tales is coming soon to PC, so make sure to wishlist it on Steam.