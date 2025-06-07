Everything announced at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025

The curtain has fallen on the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025, our mid-year gaming news bonanza. Hosted by Matt Mercer (Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) and Laura Bailey (Abby Anderson in The Last of Us Part II), this year’s Summer Showcase led viewers through an exclusive procession of developer deep dives and world premiere trailers, revealing more about the most exciting upcoming games. If you couldn’t tune in for the live show, we’ve compiled all of the important announcements for you to peruse in chronological order. Let’s get into it, shall we?

The Expanse Osiris Reborn

The Expanse Osiris Reborn Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 began with the world premiere of The Expanse: Osiris Reborn. It’s an Unreal Engine 5 Action RPG set in the universe of the beloved novel and TV series, The Expanse. It’s coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Echoes of The End

Echoes of the End Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A world premiere trailer revealed the high fantasy brawler Echoes of the End, from Myrkur Games and Deep Silver. It’s a narrative-driven third-person adventure coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox later this year.

Whispers in the Fog

Whispers in the Fog Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A haunting world premiere trailer for Whispers in the Fog aired during this year’s Future Games Show Summer Showcase. It’s a first-person psychological horror experience from a supremely talented solo developer, coming soon to PC.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A brand new gameplay trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin aired during the Summer Showcase. It’s an open-world Action RPG based on the fan-favourite anime, The Seven Deadly Sins, and it’s coming soon to PC and PS5. You can pre register now at 7origin.netmarble.com .

The Finals

The Finals Season 7 Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Embark Studios dropped an explosive new trailer for The Finals, which looks as hectic and destruction-forward as ever in Season 7. Arena contestants will be pleased to hear that the new season lands on June 12 for PC and consoles.

Herdling

Herdling Release Window Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Okomotive shared the release window trailer for Herdling, a flock-tending adventure with a stunning painterly art style. It’s coming to PC and consoles in Summer 2025, but there’s a Steam demo available now if you want to try herding the cutesy Calicorns.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sleep Awake

Sleep Awake is a psychological thriller creative directed by Corey Davis of Spec Ops: The Line and Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails. A brand new trailer showcased the game’s captivating blend of FMV and 3D, as well as its brain-melting industrial soundscape. Sleep Awake is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Sleep Awake Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream Developer Presentation - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

River End Games shared a developer presentation for Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, an isometric stealth game set in the 1900s. The team delved into the inspirations that underpin this cinematic turn-of-the-century adventure. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on July 15, later this year.

The Explorator

The Explorator Launch Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

An atmospheric trailer for The Explorator gave us a window into the world of this cartoon shooter. It’s available in Early Access on Steam right now, so you can dig in and get to grips with its Stalker-inspired gameplay.

Constance

Constance Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A gameplay trailer for Constance revealed the premise behind this handcrafted Metroidvania — you wield a paintbrush to fight the effects of a decaying inner world. It’s coming to PC on November 24, with a free demo available now on Steam.

Titan Quest 2

Titan Quest II Deep Dive - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The first deep dive of the Summer Showcase focused on Titan Quest 2, Grimlore Games’ Greek Mythology-infused follow-up to the cult classic Action RPG. It’s coming to Steam Early Access in Summer 2025, with a full launch later down the line for PC and consoles.

Call of the Elder Gods

Call of the Elder Gods Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A world premiere trailer revealed Call of the Elder Gods, the eldritch follow up to Out of the Blue’s 2020 adventure-puzzle game, Call of the Sea. It stars Yuri Lowenthal, and is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Ascendant

Ascendant Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

An action-packed trailer for Ascendant gave viewers a glimpse into its vibrant BioPunk world. It’s a squad-based PVPVE FPS with variance embedded in each match, and it’s coming soon to PC.

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch is a turn-based roguelite strategy game where you assemble a crew and fight to reclaim a perilous and mystery-toting island. It’s available now in Early Access on Steam, and coming soon to PC and consoles.

POPUCOM

POPUCOM Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for the adorable Match 3 Shooter POPUCOM dropped during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. Players will team up with their friends and embark on a variety of color-switching challenges in this co-op platforming adventure, which is available now on PC.

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite is an immersive co-operative action game where you tackle perilous fires in the American Midwest. A new trailer dropped during the Summer Showcase, noting that the game is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in Fall 2025.

The Bureau of Fantastical & Arcane Affairs

The Bureau of Fantastical & Arcane Affairs Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A world premiere trailer revealed The Bureau of Fantastical & Arcane Affairs, a comedic simulator where you play as a quest inspector who must make sure everything is up to code before the hero’s story begins. It’s coming to PC later this year.

WTF: Waifu Tactical Force

WTF: Waifu Tactical Force Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

WTF: Waifu Tactical Force is a high-octane movement shooter with Y2K and anime aesthetics that was revealed during this year’s Summer Showcase. It’s coming in 2026, but there’s a Pre-Alpha Open Playtest available now on Steam if you can’t wait to check it out.

Hirogami

Hirogami Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A stunning platformer inspired by the ancient art of paper folding, Hirogami graced the Summer Showcase with a vibrant gameplay trailer. It’s coming to PC and PS5 on September 3, 2025, but there’s also a demo available right now on Steam.

EVE Frontier

EVE Frontier Founder Access Launch Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

CCP Games dropped by the Summer Showcase to provide an update on EVE Frontier, the studio’s hardcore sandbox MMO — in space! The Founder Access program for EVE Frontier is available now, and you can find out more at www.evefrontier.com .

Formula Legends

Formula Legends Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A rip-roaring gameplay trailer for Formula Legends debuted in this year’s Summer Showcase. It’s a retro racer from 3DClouds that propels you through the history of motorsport, and it’s coming soon to PC and consoles. There’s also a demo available on PC if you’d like to get behind the wheel.

Ones to Play Montage

Ones to Play Montage - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Future Games Show Ones to Play Montage highlights a curated set of games with active demos that can be played on Steam right after the showcase. This year’s selection included Cat-Astrophy, Phase Zero, Bloodgrounds and How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine.

Ahoy

Ahoy Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

An immersive story trailer for Ahoy revealed more about the gritty 18th century setting of this naval combat simulator. A funding drive for the game is live on Kickstarter — search ahoy.gg/kickstarter to find out more.

Spotlight Montage

Spotlight Montage - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

This year’s Summer Showcase saw the return of the Spotlight Montage, where our hosts provided viewers with the lowdown on several exciting upcoming games. This time around, Flick Shot Rogues, Under Par Golf Architect, Ascend to Zero, Animalkind, Don’t Wake The Beast and Worship made the cut.

SCUM

Scum 1.0 Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

During this year’s Summer Showcase, Gamepires revealed that the studio’s prison riot survival game, SCUM, will launch out of early access on June 17. Visit www.gamesradar.com/scum-giveaway-fgs to enter a giveaway for one of 100 keys for Scum 1.0.

Deathground

Deathground Developer Presentation - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A developer presentation for Deathground dug into the deadly dinosaurs players will be running from in Jaw Drop Games’ upcoming cooperative thriller. It’s coming to Steam Early Access in Q3 2025, so keep an eye out for ‘roar’ news in the near future.

Hell Is Us

Hell Is Us Deep Dive - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Summer Showcase featured a Ones To Watch deep dive on Hell is Us, Rogue Factor’s New Weird action-adventure. The developers covered the instinct-based exploration system and provided a closer look at the game’s monsters, which are negative human emotions made manifest. Hell is Us is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on September 4.

Fading Echo

Fading Echo Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A world premiere trailer revealed Fading Echo, a spellbinding puzzle platformer starring Samantha Béart, Jasmine Bhullar, Matt Mercer and Laura Bailey. It’s coming soon to PC and consoles.

SacriFire

Sacrifire Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A brand new trailer for SacriFire aired during this year’s Summer Showcase. It’s a pixel JRPG inspired by the 90s classics, with music from genre legend Motoi Sakuraba. It’s coming to PC in Q1 2026.

Truxton Extreme

Truxton Extreme Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The legendary 1988 shoot 'em up Truxton returns! Truxton Extreme adds more stages, weapons and ways to play to this genre classic, bringing it up to speed for modern platforms. It’s coming soon to PC and PS5.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

Lynked: Banner of the Spark Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

An action-packed trailer for Lynked: Banner of the Spark aired during this year’s Summer Showcase. This is a roguelite Action RPG where you beat up robots and use their parts to develop a cutesy community haven. It’s out now on PC and consoles.

Joe & Mac Retro Collection

Joe & Mac Retro Collection Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The 90s caveman run and gun duo Joe & Mac are clubbing their way back into the spotlight with the Joe & Mac Retro Collection. This bumper bundle collects the original trilogy of platformers into a single package, alongside a series of modernising features. A funding drive for the game is coming to Kickstarter on June 10.

Directive 8020

Directive 8020 Turning Points Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Directive 8020 is the next game in The Dark Pictures Anthology — it’s an interactive deep space mission gone awry starring Lashana Lynch. A new trailer in the Summer Showcase explored the game’s Turning Points feature, which allows you to rewind and change your choices in pivotal moments to see the consequences in each branching path. Directive 8020 is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 2.

Cairn

Cairn Developer Presentation - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A gameplay presentation for the immersive climbing simulator Cairn aired during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. Developers The Game Bakers dug into the intricate technicalities of scaling icy mountains. Cairn is clambering onto PlayStation and PC later this year, but you can check out the demo on both platforms right now.

Ground Zero

Ground Zero Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

An eerie gameplay trailer for Ground Zero showcased the throwback survival horror game’s post-apocalyptic South Korean setting, as well as the mutated monsters that reside within. It’s coming soon to PC.

Hark The Ghoul

Hark The Ghoul Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Hark The Ghoul is a low-poly FPS Soulslike set in an interconnected Victorian city. A new gameplay trailer explored some of the strange environments and esoteric inhabitants you’ll meet on your journey through its monster-filled world. It’s coming soon to PC, but there’s a demo available now.

Hela

Hela Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Developers Windup provided a window into the whimsical world of Hela during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. It’s a co-operative adventure game starring brave little mice, and it’s coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Luto

Luto Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Luto is a haunting ghost story about hope and secrets, and a new trailer dropped during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, revealing the game’s release date. Luto launches on July 22 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with a special physical edition coming later this year.

Reach

Reach Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Games industry legend Shuhei Yoshida introduced the world premiere trailer for Reach, a highly ambitious VR parkour shooter, with a marked focus on immersive gameplay! It’s coming to PSVR 2, Steam VR and Meta Quest 3 in 2025.

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping Developer Presentation - Future Games Show Summer Showcase - YouTube Watch On

A quacking trailer for Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping gave us a closer look at the game’s point-and-click gameplay, as well as its cast of quirky anthropomorphic characters. It’s out now on PC and consoles, and a Simplified Chinese language update is coming later this year.

Ratatan

Ratatan Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A funky trailer for the cartoon rhythm roguelite Ratatan dropped during this year’s Future Games Show Summer Showcase. It’s a spiritual successor to the cult PSP hit Patapon, and it’s entering Steam Early Access on July 25th. Avid players can also try out a free demo, which is out now on Steam.

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile

Agatha Christie — Death on the Nile Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A gameplay trailer revealed more of Microids Studio Lyon’s delectable 70s twist on the beloved Agatha Christie novel, Death on the Nile. This dual detective adventure game is coming to PC and consoles in September.

House Flipper 2 – Scooby Doo DLC

House Flipper 2 Scooby-Doo DLC Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Zoinks! A world premiere trailer revealed that House Flipper 2 is getting a dedicated Scooby Doo DLC. Dive into a mystery with the gang when it lands on PC and consoles this October.

Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country Deep Dive - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

During the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, Hangar 13 delivered exclusive insights about what players can expect from Mafia: The Old Country, and shared a stunning cinematic from a key moment in the protagonist’s story. Take a trip to Sicily when Mafia: The Old Country launches on August 8 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Tenet of the Spark

Tenet of the Spark Developer Presentation - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Roar Games shared a developer presentation for Tenet of the Spark, the studio’s bodacious time-bending brawler. Players solve puzzles and lay the smackdown across three distinct timelines, from the Viking age to the modern day. It’s coming soon to PC and consoles.

Crisol: Theater of Idols

Crisol: Theater of Idols Gameplay Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for Crisol: Theater of Idols gave viewers a blood-soaked glimpse into the world of this adrenaline-pumping horror shooter. It’s a gory blend of Bioshock and Resident Evil from Vermila Studios, and it’s coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox later this year.

Ritual Tides

Ritual Tides Teaser Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Our ‘One More Thing’ for the Future Games Show Summer Showcase was a sneak peek at Ritual Tides — a Lovecraftian odyssey set on a fictional British island. It’s launching on PC and consoles, with a full gameplay reveal coming during the next Future Games Show in August.