How to the watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is back once more this weekend to offer a glimpse into what's on the horizon of the release calendar, so you may want to jot down some details on how to watch the whole thing.

First up, the time. The Future Games Show returns 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 9pm BST, 10pm CEST on Saturday, June 7. Tomorrow, basically – there's not too much time left to wait. There are a lot of places you can watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase stream, but a few of the popular ones are Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

We've included some of the links for you to click on. As ever, try to turn up 10 minutes early for the countdown and come equipped with snacks to ensure you don't miss a beat.

One of my favorite parts of a Future Games Show is who is on hosting duties, and this showcase doesn't disappoint either. You've got Vincent Valentine himself from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Matthew Mercer, and The Last of Us Part 2 star Laura Bailey, who you may recognize as Abby Anderson.

As for what's in store, you can expect world premieres, demos, interviews, and new trailers from over 50 upcoming games from AAA, indie studios, and all else in between. Some of the many highlights include a new trailer for Supermassive Games' Directive 8020, a developer presentation for Mafia: The Old Country, and much more.

