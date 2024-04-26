A sneak peak at DC Pride 2024 teases new adventures for Harley Quinn, Superman Jon Kent, Poison Ivy, and more

DC has revealed a slew of new art from its upcoming DC Pride 2024 #1 special, which launches on May 28. As we revealed last month, the 104-page prestige format comic includes new stories featuring a huge range of DC's LGBTQIA+ characters from a starry range of creators including Al Ewing, Nicole Maines, Phil Jimenez, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Ngozi Ukazu, ONeillJones, and many more.

Although story details still remain a little scant, the publisher has released an image for each of the stories in the special, including a teaser of the forthcoming original graphic novel, The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley, which is previewed in the Pride special. Here's what the issue has in store...

(Image credit: DC)

"Hello, Spaceboy"

A Blue Starman story by writer Al Ewing, artist Stephen Byrne, and letterer Aditya Bidikar.

(Image credit: DC)

"The Rivers and the Lakes That You're Used To"

An Aquaman Jackson Hyde story by writer and artist Ngozi Ukazu and letterer Lucas Gattoni.

(Image credit: DC)

"Marasmius"

A Poison Ivy story by writer Gretchen Felker-Martin, artist Claire Roe, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Aditya Bidikar.

(Image credit: DC)

"Steeling Time"

A Natasha Irons story by writer Jamila Rowser, artist Oneilljones, and letterer Jodie Troutman.

(Image credit: DC)

"Bros Down in A-Town"

A Superman Jon Kent story by writer Jarrett Williams, artist D.J. Kirkland, and letterer Lucas Gattoni.

(Image credit: DC)

"Lessons in Astral Projection"

A Dreamer story by writer Nicole Maines, artist Jordan Gibson, and letterer Ariana Maher.

(Image credit: DC)

"Phantom Rodeo"

A Circuit Breaker story by writer Calvin Kasulke, artist Len Gogou, colorist Marissa Louise, and letterer Morgan Martinez.

(Image credit: DC)

"The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley"

A Harley Quinn story by writer Melissa Marr, artist Jenn St-Onge, colorist Jeremy Lawson, and letterer Lucas Gattoni.

(Image credit: DC)

"Spaces"

An autobiographical story by writer Phil Jimenez, with artist Giulio Macaione and letterer Frank Cvetkovic.

(Image credit: DC)

The special is the main event in a packed line-up of Pride-themed releases from DC this year, that also includes a tribute to Rachel Pollack, and a Dreamer graphic novel.

DC Pride 2024 #1 is available from DC on May 28. It also includes a selection of character pin-ups from Robin "Zombie" Higginbottom, Chloe Brailsford, Ego Rodriguez, Helen Mask, Valentine Smith and Bailie Rosenlund.

