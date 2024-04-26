A sneak peak at DC Pride 2024 teases new adventures for Harley Quinn, Superman Jon Kent, Poison Ivy, and more
The 104-page special arrives in May
DC has revealed a slew of new art from its upcoming DC Pride 2024 #1 special, which launches on May 28. As we revealed last month, the 104-page prestige format comic includes new stories featuring a huge range of DC's LGBTQIA+ characters from a starry range of creators including Al Ewing, Nicole Maines, Phil Jimenez, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Ngozi Ukazu, ONeillJones, and many more.
Although story details still remain a little scant, the publisher has released an image for each of the stories in the special, including a teaser of the forthcoming original graphic novel, The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley, which is previewed in the Pride special. Here's what the issue has in store...
"Hello, Spaceboy"
A Blue Starman story by writer Al Ewing, artist Stephen Byrne, and letterer Aditya Bidikar.
"The Rivers and the Lakes That You're Used To"
An Aquaman Jackson Hyde story by writer and artist Ngozi Ukazu and letterer Lucas Gattoni.
"Marasmius"
A Poison Ivy story by writer Gretchen Felker-Martin, artist Claire Roe, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Aditya Bidikar.
"Steeling Time"
A Natasha Irons story by writer Jamila Rowser, artist Oneilljones, and letterer Jodie Troutman.
"Bros Down in A-Town"
A Superman Jon Kent story by writer Jarrett Williams, artist D.J. Kirkland, and letterer Lucas Gattoni.
"Lessons in Astral Projection"
A Dreamer story by writer Nicole Maines, artist Jordan Gibson, and letterer Ariana Maher.
"Phantom Rodeo"
A Circuit Breaker story by writer Calvin Kasulke, artist Len Gogou, colorist Marissa Louise, and letterer Morgan Martinez.
"The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley"
A Harley Quinn story by writer Melissa Marr, artist Jenn St-Onge, colorist Jeremy Lawson, and letterer Lucas Gattoni.
"Spaces"
An autobiographical story by writer Phil Jimenez, with artist Giulio Macaione and letterer Frank Cvetkovic.
The special is the main event in a packed line-up of Pride-themed releases from DC this year, that also includes a tribute to Rachel Pollack, and a Dreamer graphic novel.
DC Pride 2024 #1 is available from DC on May 28. It also includes a selection of character pin-ups from Robin "Zombie" Higginbottom, Chloe Brailsford, Ego Rodriguez, Helen Mask, Valentine Smith and Bailie Rosenlund.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.