DC is sending a "perfect heist crew" of villains to rob the Justice League in a new title from superstar creators Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott

Eisner Award-winning creators Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott are returning to DC to pull off the heist of a lifetime – stealing from the Justice League.

Rucka will write and Scott will draw a new limited series titled Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League, in which the two feline villains recruit a team of villains that the publisher is billing as "the perfect heist crew" to steal from DC's premiere superhero team.

Rucka and Scott are joined by color artist Annette Kwok and letterer Troy Peteri for the heist which will send the villains into Justice League territory to steal "one of the most dangerous devices in the DCU."

It hasn't been revealed what that device is just yet, but there are some seriously deadly weapons in the DC Universe that could cause havoc in the wrong hands. Before it's all revealed, we've got an early look at interior pages from Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1, along with the main cover by Scott Kwok.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

"Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League showcases titular characters Cheetah and Cheshire meticulously planning and executing a bold heist – robbing the most secure facility in the DC Universe – and getting away with it!" reads DC's official description of Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1.

"But to accomplish the impossible, Cheetah and Cheshire need to recruit a top-tier crew capable of beating not just the odds, but the Justice League themselves… all without stabbing one another in the back as they try to acquire one of the most dangerous devices in the DCU!" it continues. "All that stands between the participants in this six-issue caper and pulling off the most daring extraction in DC history are a few tiny complications… like the most sophisticated orbital platform ever constructed, its AI-driven security system, and one other thing… the smartest and most powerful heroes in the DCU."

Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1 goes on sale August 5.

