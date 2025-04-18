After more than 10 years, Grant Morrison is returning to Batman

Legendary comic book wizard Grant Morrison has been teasing a new superhero project from the Big Two (that's Marvel and DC) for a while now. Though details are scant, Morrison has finally revealed that it's a DC project - and what's more, the comic will mark the writer's return to Batman, a character they took to psychedelic new heights back in their original '00s era run.

"I don't need to do these things anymore, I only do it if it's something interesting," Morrison tells the Comic Book Couples Counseling podcast (via AiPT ). "It's not Superman, but it's a Batman thing."

Morrison's Batman revolutionized the modern portrayal of the character, bringing in his son Damian, reintroducing long-lost sci-fi style elements of Batman's Silver Age era, and even apparently killing Batman in the story Batman RIP (he was technically displaced in time).

While Bruce Wayne was out of the picture, Morrison elevated Dick Grayson from Nightwing into the role of Batman. They likewise brought Bruce's son Damian Wayne on as Grayson's own Robin, introducing an exciting new dynamic where Grayson, himself the original Robin, was a more upbeat Batman with Damian Wayne's brooding Boy Wonder in tow.

Despite featuring one of the most mainstream superheroes there is, Morrison's Batman was one of their most esoteric works, digging into concepts of brainwashing, ritual magic, time travel, and long-lost evil specters of Bruce Wayne's past.

In the decade-plus since they've written Batman, Morrison hasn't gotten less mystical or mindful, so it's particularly exciting to consider what their approach to the Caped Crusader will be in the modern era.

Matt Fraction will soon take over the main Batman title, meaning two of the most acclaimed modern comic writers might be writing Batman at the same time.