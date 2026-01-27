DC Comics boss knows why anime and manga has an "advantage" over American comics: "I'm very happy that manga has been so successful, because it gives me a 'goal' to aim for"

DC Comics President Jim Lee thinks American comics have a lot to learn from manga

DC Comics boss Jim Lee has commented on the "advantage" manga and anime has over American comics – and how he enjoys the challenge that their competition presents.

"The stories told in Japanese manga and anime are incredibly powerful," Lee told Japanese publication Nikkei XTrend (via Anime Corner). "I often find myself wondering, 'What is missing in Western comics, and why aren’t they able to achieve the same flavor?' Also, I think manga has an 'advantage' over American comics, which are mostly about superheroes, and that’s where the majority of sales and readers are concentrated."

"In Japan, it’s closer to 'literature,' and anyone can read it, and it’s not just hero stories. There’s a much wider range of genres, like stories about cooking and soccer. You can draw stories from that," he continued. "So I’m very happy that the manga has been so successful, because it gives me a 'goal' to aim for. The manga market is bigger than our industry, so the question becomes, 'What can we learn from this?'"

