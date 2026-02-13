Watch out, Crunchyroll: Prime Video is making a play to become the "preferred destination" for anime – starting with this Ghost in the Shell exclusive

News
By published

The series is landing on the streamer this summer

The Major in 2026 remake of Ghost in the Shell
(Image credit: Science Saru)

Although the best anime right now can be streamed on the likes of Crunchyroll and Netflix, Prime Video is making a play to become a major player – and the streamer has a huge new anime release coming up in 2026 to convince fans.

"Given that we are the home for the best anime in Japan, we want to become the preferred destination for anime content globally too," said Prime Video’s Vice President for APAC & ANZ, Gaurav Gandhi, during the recent online showcase Prime Video Presents: International Originals (via Deadline). According to Gandhi, anime is a "category truly experiencing explosive growth," and it shows no signs of stopping.

The new series, which unveiled its first trailer in late January, really taps into the '80s aesthetics, with animation studio Science SARU – responsible for gems like Inu-oh and Dan Da Dan – bringing it closer than ever to the original manga.

Prime Video has worldwide rights for the show – except in Russia and China – including in the US and UK, with an early exclusive window in Japan.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.