Watch out, Crunchyroll: Prime Video is making a play to become the "preferred destination" for anime – starting with this Ghost in the Shell exclusive
The series is landing on the streamer this summer
Although the best anime right now can be streamed on the likes of Crunchyroll and Netflix, Prime Video is making a play to become a major player – and the streamer has a huge new anime release coming up in 2026 to convince fans.
"Given that we are the home for the best anime in Japan, we want to become the preferred destination for anime content globally too," said Prime Video’s Vice President for APAC & ANZ, Gaurav Gandhi, during the recent online showcase Prime Video Presents: International Originals (via Deadline). According to Gandhi, anime is a "category truly experiencing explosive growth," and it shows no signs of stopping.
Among the titles highlighted by the streamer is the upcoming The Ghost in the Shell series, a new adaptation of Shirow Masamune's 1989 manga, which Gandhi branded as "the most influential Japanese sci-fi work of all time." Following the iconic movies by Mamoru Oshii and the infamous Hollywood adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, the cyberpunk show will once again explore intersection between humanity and technology in a futuristic reality.
The new series, which unveiled its first trailer in late January, really taps into the '80s aesthetics, with animation studio Science SARU – responsible for gems like Inu-oh and Dan Da Dan – bringing it closer than ever to the original manga.
Prime Video has worldwide rights for the show – except in Russia and China – including in the US and UK, with an early exclusive window in Japan.
Gandhi also mentioned two other upcoming anime shows on Prime Video that will help the streamer get ahead in the game. One is the reboot of Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken, which reimagines the famous manga series combining CGI and hand-drawn animation, and the second is From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman season 2.
"These titles show a commitment to bringing both visionary franchises and fresh voices to audiences," said the Prime Video boss.
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
