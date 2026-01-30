First trailer for Ghost in the Shell does right by its legendary manga, with one of its creatives promising to "handle this precious world with care"

TVアニメーション『攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL』プロモーションビデオ第1弾｜2026年7月放送 - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for the latest adaptation of Ghost in the Shell is here, and it captures the unique brand of sci-fi style and political drama that has made the series such a success for almost four decades.

Science Saru's 2026 take on Ghost in the Shell is expected to resemble Masamune Shirow's legendary manga a little more closely than its predecessors. While we have to wait to see how its story – which follows the Major in near-future 2029 on the hunt for a 'ghost hacker' – takes shape, there's already plenty to champion about the upcoming series, which is set to premiere in July.

The Ghost in the Shell trailer, which you can see above, seems to effortlessly blend the '80s aesthetic with the pulse-pounding paranoia that serves as the backdrop for an explosive conspiracy. In just 30 seconds, it's already shot up to the top of the list of my most-anticipated anime of the year. It's that mesmerizing.

The music, too, deserves a mention. The thumping soundtrack is brought to life by Taisei Iwasaki, Ryo Konishi, and Yuki Kanesaka, with the trio absolutely understanding the assignment.

In a press release, Konishi said, "I could hardly believe I would be responsible for the music of such a project... but I approached it with my whole soul, determined to handle this precious world with care. I followed the whispers of my Ghost!"

Ghost in the Shell has a storied history on our screens. Most famously, 1995's Ghost in the Shell is held aloft, rightfully so, as one of the best anime movies ever made. Other attempts, including the Stand Alone Complex and Arise series set in the universe, have also proved fruitful.

Ghost in the Shell's Hollywood adaptation was less well-received, however. The Scarlett Johansson-starring thriller failed to ignite with audiences, while there was also a backlash to Johansson's casting amid accusations of whitewashing.

For more, check out the new anime coming your way in 2026, plus all the latest on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2.