Anime adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist creator's underrated manga is suddenly one of 2026's big highlights
Daemons of the Shadow Realm is coming very soon
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
A new anime based on a manga by Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa is on the way, and it could end up being one of 2026's biggest anime highlights.
The first trailer has been released for the anime, titled Daemons of the Shadow Realm, which you can check out above (H/T AnimeTV). It's an action-packed, chaotic affair, so it looks like this is going to be one thrilling show to keep up with.
The manga has been running since December 2021, published in Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine. The synopsis reads: "In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of 'the children who sunder day and night' – twins Yuru and Asa – to rule over these powerful entities.
"Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world…"
Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the best anime of all time, so sign us up for anything new from Hiromu Arakawa. Daemons of the Shadow Realm is set for two cours, and you'll be able to watch it streaming on Crunchyroll around the world. It will be released on April 4.
Elsewhere in anime news, Frieren season 2 has tied with its own first season for the highest rated anime of all time, while Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is currently ongoing. My Hero Academia, meanwhile, came to an end with My Hero Academia season 8, though a special episode is coming on May 2 to celebrate 10 years of the anime.
For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming TV shows of the year for everything else 2026 has in store.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.