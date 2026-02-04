Anime adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist creator's underrated manga is suddenly one of 2026's big highlights

【メインPV】TVアニメ「黄泉のツガイ」4月4日(土)23時30分より連続2クール放送決定！ - YouTube Watch On

A new anime based on a manga by Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa is on the way, and it could end up being one of 2026's biggest anime highlights.

The first trailer has been released for the anime, titled Daemons of the Shadow Realm, which you can check out above (H/T AnimeTV). It's an action-packed, chaotic affair, so it looks like this is going to be one thrilling show to keep up with.

The manga has been running since December 2021, published in Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine. The synopsis reads: "In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of 'the children who sunder day and night' – twins Yuru and Asa – to rule over these powerful entities.

"Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world…"

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the best anime of all time, so sign us up for anything new from Hiromu Arakawa. Daemons of the Shadow Realm is set for two cours, and you'll be able to watch it streaming on Crunchyroll around the world. It will be released on April 4.

