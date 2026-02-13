Fullmetal Alchemist writer addresses rumor creator Hiromu Arakawa was furious with the anime's changes from the manga
Sho Aikawa has addressed a Fullmetal Alchemist rumor
A writer on the Fullmetal Alchemist anime has addressed a rumor that manga creator Hiromu Arakawa was enraged by changes made in the adaptation.
"I've often heard stories about the 2003 anime adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist like 'it arbitrarily altered the original work' or 'it enraged the original author,' so I've written down everything I know about that anime. It's an embarrassing cry from an otaku, but if there are people who believe such rumors, I'd be happy if you read it," wrote a fan on Twitter, per CBR.
Sho Aikawa, who wrote 30 out of 51 episodes of the anime, replied: "I have read it. As a supplement from my side, there were explicit NG [no-good] points from the original author: 'no flying in the sky with alchemy' and 'no putting the protagonist on a motorcycle.' The editorial department and Square Enix representatives attended every single script meeting without fail, and in some cases, they consulted the original author on the spot."
If you miss Fullmetal Alchemist, the good news is a new anime is coming soon based on another work by Hiromu Arakawa, titled Daemons of the Shadow Realm. The manga has been running since December 2021 and follows twins Yuru and Asa.
"In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of 'the children who sunder day and night' – twins Yuru and Asa – to rule over these powerful entities," reads the official synopsis.
"Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world…"
That anime arrives on April 4. In the meantime, you can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best anime to watch now.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
