Attack on Titan creator admits he's "no longer working" and "couldn't write anything" like his legendary manga again

News
By published

Hajime Isayama is living the quiet life

Attack on Titan final episode release date
(Image credit: Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/ATTACK ON TITAN The Final Season Production Committee)

Attack on Titan manga author/artist Hajime Isayama has spoken out about his lack of output in the years following his best-known series' conclusion in 2021.

Isayama wrote a message for those attending a special screening of Attack on Titan movie The Last Attack (via Oricon/machine translation).

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.