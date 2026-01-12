Attack on Titan creator admits he's "no longer working" and "couldn't write anything" like his legendary manga again

Attack on Titan manga author/artist Hajime Isayama has spoken out about his lack of output in the years following his best-known series' conclusion in 2021.

Isayama wrote a message for those attending a special screening of Attack on Titan movie The Last Attack (via Oricon/machine translation).

"Many years have passed since the manga serialization and anime broadcast ended, but I'm no longer working," Isayama wrote. "I've occasionally been asked to draw illustrations and sign autographs, and I've helped out with [Yuki Kaji's] Breeze Project, but I no longer draw on a daily basis."

"However, I am by no means living a self-indulgent life; I am busy every day," Isayama added. "However, even if I wasn't so busy now, I don't think I could write anything like Attack on Titan. If I try to write something, it will end up being a [copy] of one of the elements I drew in Attack on Titan. I think this first serialization was like that, where I poured everything out until I was completely empty."

As alluded to, Isayama's only post-Attack on Titan work was a 2025 one-shot for Yuki Kaji, titled The Theory of Ill-Natured Men and AI.

The Attack on Titan anime ended in 2023 after a drawn-out final season that lasted several years and multiple feature-length specials known as The Final Chapters. Those were then bundled into a movie, The Last Attack, and released in 2024.

Even if Isayama has stepped aside, that might not be the end for Attack on Titan. One producer admitted they "plan to continue" making films and "various game collaborations." The anime adaptation was also the first recipient of the Global Impact Award at Crunchyroll's 2025 Anime Awards.

