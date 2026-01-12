Vinland Saga creator debunks rumor that season 3 is in production: "That information hasn't reached me yet"

The wait for Vinland Saga season 3 continues, as creator Makoto Yukimura debunks a rumor that the third season of the anime adaptation is currently in production.

"To all the Vinland Saga fans, thank you as always," Yukimura wrote on Twitter. "I just learned a moment ago that there's a rumor going around that season 3 of the anime Vinland Saga is currently in production. However, that information hasn't reached me yet. I hope it's in production... But man, animating Hild's crossbow and stuff like that must be really tough, right."

"But I think the rumor starts because there are many people who want season 3," he continued in a follow-up post. "Thank you. I am also one of those who wants season 3. Now I have some free time, so I can help out on the production site with something. Like going out to buy lunch boxes or whatever."

Yukimura wrote and illustrated the Vinland Saga manga from 2005 to 2025. Season 1 of the anime adaptation was released back in 2019, with season 2 following in 2023.

The first season follows Thorfinn, who starts working as a mercenary for the Vikings after the death of his father in order to get revenge. The second batch of episodes cut to a while later, when Thorfinn's life has gone in a different direction, and he crosses paths with Einar, a farmer whose family has also been killed.

While we wait for Vinland Saga season 3 to be released, check out our guide to the best new anime on the way in 2026.