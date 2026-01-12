Vinland Saga creator debunks rumor that season 3 is in production: "That information hasn't reached me yet"

Vinland Saga season 3 isn't in the works just yet

Vinland Saga
(Image credit: Makoto Yukimura, Kodansha/Vinland Saga Season 2 Project)

The wait for Vinland Saga season 3 continues, as creator Makoto Yukimura debunks a rumor that the third season of the anime adaptation is currently in production.

"To all the Vinland Saga fans, thank you as always," Yukimura wrote on Twitter. "I just learned a moment ago that there's a rumor going around that season 3 of the anime Vinland Saga is currently in production. However, that information hasn't reached me yet. I hope it's in production... But man, animating Hild's crossbow and stuff like that must be really tough, right."

