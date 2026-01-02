Solo Leveling producer asks fans of the hit anime to "wait just a little longer" as he teases "something truly exciting" coming in 2026

Solo Leveling producer Atsushi Kaneko has just teased "something truly exciting" coming up in 2026, and fans are hoping it has something to do with the highly anticipated Solo Leveling season 3. Following the record-breaking release of season 2 in 2025, the hit anime series is expected to return, but it hasn't been officially confirmed yet.

Kaneko took to social media this week to wish his followers a happy new year while teasing a surprise for Solo Leveling fans, writing: "Something truly exciting might happen for "SL fans"!! I'm sorry, but please please wait just a little longer...!!!"

A HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026🌏I received this rubber band at the end of last year! It's engraved with "Art is not a crime"! I'll make this phrase, which applies to all art, my slogan for 2026 and do my best! And this year... something truly exciting might happen for "SL fans"!! I'm… pic.twitter.com/XQyWLOHuKHJanuary 1, 2026

Amid rumors of an indefinite delay, Kaneko's plea to "wait just a little longer" could be directly pointing at the anime series' future. Will we get an official confirmation of season 3? Perhaps even a release date? The producer also posted a cryptic tweet last November teasing happy news. Is Kaneko building up to a huge announcement in 2026?

For now, fans can look forward to Netflix's live action adaptation of the story. Chugong's South Korean web novel, which has also been adapted into a webtoon and a video game, will release on the streamer with star Byeon Woo-seok playing main character Sung Jin-woo.

Set in a world where human warriors who possess supernatural abilities (known as hunters) must fight against monsters to protect humans, the plot follows a weak hunter named Sung Jin-woo who gets chosen by a mysterious program called the System, receiving the unique ability to level up in strength. He then sets out on a journey to discover the secrets of the dungeons and the true source of his powers, while battling all kinds of monsters... and humans too.

The anime series was first released in 2024, with season 2 following only a year later. The new season took the anime world by storm, racking up multiple wins at the Anime Awards 2025 and becoming Crunchyroll's most-watched and most-reviewed anime.

While you wait for Kaneko to finally reveal his good news for fans, check out our guide to the most exciting new anime heading our way, including Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.