Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten

News
By published

Solo Leveling has raced past One Piece and Demon Slayer

Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
(Image credit: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners)

Solo Leveling season 2 was always to be popular – but we never thought it would reach these sorts of heights on anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

As noted by Forbes, Solo Leveling is now the anime series with the most user reviews on Crunchyroll.

It's currently on over 600,000 reviews. By comparison, the previous record holder was One Piece's 596,000 reviews. That also had the added benefit of being around for decades and consisting of over 1,000 episodes.

Beyond that, its nearest contender is the mighty Demon Slayer, and even that's lagging behind with a total of 588,000 reviews. Though we expect the pair to have a close-fought battle with the impending release of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

So, in case there was ever any doubt – Solo Leveling is not only one of the biggest new anime of recent years, it's fast becoming a major force in its own right.

The series, based on a web novel written by Chugong, follows the world's weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After getting defeated once more in humbling fashion, he gets a surprising reversal in fortunes – thanks to an assist from something called the 'System', a program that allows him to level up in a world filled with fearsome foes and nasty monsters.

Solo Leveling's second season is set to come to an end later this month. While we wait on bated breath for a third season announcement, be sure to check out the Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule.

For a wider look at the some of the best anime around, you'll need our guides on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2.

See more TV Shows News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Solo Leveling season 2
Solo Leveling season 2 makes it one of the highest-rated anime series in Crunchyroll history at over 400,000 reviews
Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling season 1
In less than 24 hours, hit anime Solo Leveling season 2 broke its own Crunchyroll record
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Following its major anime success, Solo Leveling is getting a live-action adaptation
Solo Leveling hero Sung Jin-Woo in action
Solo Leveling season 2 release date, trailer, and everything else we know so far
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule – when is episode 11 on Crunchyroll?
Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling season 1
Solo Leveling season 2 changes one of the darkest scenes from the original comic
Latest in Anime Shows
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling anime producer calls out "act of betrayal" after footage leaks ahead of latest episode: "It’s a shame”
Pokemon Horizons: The Series
New Pokemon leak reveals a surprise first for the next chapter of the anime series – and it fixes a complaint fans have had for over 25 years
Gachiakuta season 1 promo art featuring Rudo
The anime for stylish action manga Gachiakuta will be a Crunchyroll exclusive, and the hit series could be the next big shonen star
One Piece Egghead Island
One Piece Egghead Arc release schedule: when is One Piece returning with episode 1123 on Crunchyroll and Netflix?
Kevin Conroy
Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used
Latest in News
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten
Novocaine
The Boys star Jack Quaid is fans' top pick to play Max Payne after his new action movie, but the actor admits he's never played the games
Dark Souls: Remastered
Dark Souls Remastered seamless co-op is officially coming from the creator behind the same Elden Ring mod, and it's set to include everything from PvP to scaling
The Apex Predator in horror game Repo.
After blowing up on Steam, indie horror hit Repo confirms its first major update will include a new map and a 'duck bucket'
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
John Boyega reveals Tom Cruise actually helped him get cast in Star Wars
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers hope that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are a "new beginning" for the MCU
More about anime shows
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow

Solo Leveling anime producer calls out "act of betrayal" after footage leaks ahead of latest episode: "It’s a shame”
One Piece Egghead Island

One Piece Egghead Arc release schedule: when is One Piece returning with episode 1123 on Crunchyroll and Netflix?
Bugs Bunny

Warner Bros. removes nearly 40 years of Looney Tunes shorts from streaming service Max, a year after the studio canned Coyote vs. Acme
See more latest
Most Popular
Bugs Bunny
Warner Bros. removes nearly 40 years of Looney Tunes shorts from streaming service Max, a year after the studio canned Coyote vs. Acme
Nintendo Switch 2 next to TV with controller grip and JoyCons hovering
Weeks before the Switch 2 Direct, updated Nintendo patent shows AI upscaling technology that could give the next console more in common with the PS5 Pro than expected
Novocaine
The Boys star Jack Quaid is fans' top pick to play Max Payne after his new action movie, but the actor admits he's never played the games
Dark Souls: Remastered
Dark Souls Remastered seamless co-op is officially coming from the creator behind the same Elden Ring mod, and it's set to include everything from PvP to scaling
The Electric State
Despite The Electric State's $300 million price tag on Netflix, the Russos say it "doesn't make a ton of sense to continue to spend that way"
The Apex Predator in horror game Repo.
After blowing up on Steam, indie horror hit Repo confirms its first major update will include a new map and a 'duck bucket'
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers hope that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are a "new beginning" for the MCU
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
John Boyega reveals Tom Cruise actually helped him get cast in Star Wars
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
Avengers: Doomsday directors say there's "nobody else in the world" who could play Doctor Doom like Robert Downey Jr. in "the way he's about to"
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Paul Rudd gives cryptic response about potentially returning to Marvel for Avengers: Doomsday: "As far as the Russos, they have my number"