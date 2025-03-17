Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten

Solo Leveling season 2 was always to be popular – but we never thought it would reach these sorts of heights on anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

As noted by Forbes, Solo Leveling is now the anime series with the most user reviews on Crunchyroll.

It's currently on over 600,000 reviews. By comparison, the previous record holder was One Piece's 596,000 reviews. That also had the added benefit of being around for decades and consisting of over 1,000 episodes.

Beyond that, its nearest contender is the mighty Demon Slayer, and even that's lagging behind with a total of 588,000 reviews. Though we expect the pair to have a close-fought battle with the impending release of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

So, in case there was ever any doubt – Solo Leveling is not only one of the biggest new anime of recent years, it's fast becoming a major force in its own right.

The series, based on a web novel written by Chugong, follows the world's weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After getting defeated once more in humbling fashion, he gets a surprising reversal in fortunes – thanks to an assist from something called the 'System', a program that allows him to level up in a world filled with fearsome foes and nasty monsters.

Solo Leveling's second season is set to come to an end later this month. While we wait on bated breath for a third season announcement, be sure to check out the Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule.

