Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

Solo Leveling season 2 is almost here. The next chapter in Sung Jinwoo's story, titled Arise from the Shadow, is premiering on Crunchyroll this January.

But if you've been following along with your favorite anime shows for a while now, you'll know how acutely difficult it is to pinpoint exactly when and where new episodes are dropping.

To guide you, we've put together a cheat sheet on Solo Leveling season 2, episode 1's release plans. That includes the release date and streaming time on Crunchyroll in the US and UK, a look ahead to the further release schedule, and its possible episode count.

Solo Leveling season 2, episode 1 releases on January 4, 2025 at 9:30 AM Pacific/12:30 PM Eastern on Crunchyroll. That's 5:30 PM GMT in the UK.

Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

New episodes of Solo Leveling season 2 will be available on Crunchyroll every Saturday from January until its expected finale in March.

The current Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule looks like this:

Solo Leveling season 2, episode 1: January 4, 2025

Where can I watch Solo Leveling season 2?

Solo Leveling season 2 is only available to Crunchyroll subscribers. It's not expected to stream on other platforms, such as Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, or HiDive.

A compilation movie, titled ReAwakening, was briefly available in cinemas in December 2024 and featured the first two episodes of Solo Leveling season 2.

How many episodes of Solo Leveling season 2 are there?

It is expected that Solo Leveling season 2 will last for 13 episodes, which is just one more than its debut season's 12-episode run.

If you're curious about what to expect, the show's synopsis reads, "It's been over ten years since gates that lead to another dimension have begun appearing across the world. The battles between the magic beasts inhabiting the dungeons through the gates and the human hunters who have awakened the abilities to fight them show no signs of ending. Ordinarily, a hunter's abilities do not change upon awakening, with their rank never increasing. However, the low-ranked Sung Jinwoo, known as 'The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind,' gained the ability to level up through battle during a raid on a double dungeon.

Having completed a job-change quest that earned him the job 'Shadow Monarch' and command over an army of shadows, Jinwoo heads into battle seeking the ingredients for the Elixir of Life to save his sick mother."

