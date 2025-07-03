Microtransactions reach new level of hell once thought impossible with buy now, pay later options: "Interest-free biweekly payments or longer-term monthly installments"
You need to pass an eligibility check first
Buy now, pay later systems are everywhere, even for buying takeout from the likes of DoorDash and Deliveroo, and now that same concept is coming to video games thanks to a partnership between Xsolla and Affirm.
Now, any US developer that already works with Xsolla, a financial technology company, will allow you to pay off your games and in-game purchases with "interest-free biweekly payments or longer-term monthly installments for carts starting at $50." You also have to "complete a quick eligibility check." You can read the full statement right here.
We've reached out to Xsolla for clarification and have been told that means only purchases totalling $50 or more will be able to use Affirm's payment model. With how expensive microtransactions have gotten, it's easy to rack up a $50 cart these days, but it would have been a bit ridiculous to pay off one that costs a couple of bucks over three months.
Buy now, pay later systems have been on the rise in recent years. I remember when PayPal first gave me the option – now even my bank does. Splitting one payment into interest-free installments is an attractive offer for many of us, but it's important to remember interest rates often apply if you miss those payments.
Affirm typically offers its loans at 0-36% APR, meaning a $50 purchase could end up costing you $53.03 if it takes you three months to pay it off at that higher rate, or more if you miss any payments. So, be careful before you splash out on Fortnite V-Bucks or GTA Online Shark Cards.
In the meantime, check out all the best games of 2025 so far.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.