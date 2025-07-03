Superman star David Corenswet reached out to Henry Cavill about the DC role, but the Man of Steel actor wanted him to do his own thing: "Superman isn't one for dictating how other people should be"

New Superman actor David Corenswet has revealed he's been in correspondence with Man of Steel's Henry Cavill and Superman & Lois' Tyler Hoechlin about the iconic DC role – and received a very Superman reply in response.

Speaking to Beat 102 103 at the recent Superman red carpet in London, Corenswet said he "exchanged letters" with the pair.

"Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, 'I'm not gonna try and give you any tips.' And I think that's a very Superman thing. Superman's not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be," Cowenswet said.

"They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of 'have fun with it', which I think is Superman's way of doing it too. They were very encouraging and we had a lovely experience. I'm excited to meet them one day. It'll be great when we can all get in a room together."

Corenswet is taking over the cape – and trunks – of Superman as part of James Gunn's DCU. He's set to appear alongside Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in July 11's Superman, which is set to kick off DCU Chapter One and its rebooted universe.

Henry Cavill, meanwhile, met a low-key end as Superman, being replaced in the role just weeks after appearing in the Black Adam post-credits scene. Hoechlin at least got to fly off in the sunset on his CW series last year, which came to a poignant end after four seasons.

