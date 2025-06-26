Superman has his trunks in James Gunn's DC movie, but the decision was only made at the very last moment after one crew member "refused to give up"

For such an iconic character, Superman's look is always in flux. There have been eternal debates raging over everything from the 'S' logo, to the boots, cape, and, yes, even whether the Kryptonian should wear red trunks over his outfit.

According to one recent interview, the decision to put trunks on David Corenswet's Man of Steel was a very last-minute decision in 2025's Superman, and even director James Gunn was torn over the issue.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet Omelete, costume designer Judianna Makovsky said the trunks debate was a "topic of discussion" every day before starting the movie, with the choice of wearing trunks only set in stone on the night before filming commenced.

Makovsky, though, was very much Team Trunks in this instance, and appeared to be a driving force behind bringing them back after Henry Cavill's Superman ditched them in favour of a cleaner, all-in-one look.

"There were a lot of people who didn’t want the briefs, and a lot of people who did. And James was very divided. And I have to say, I refused to give up," Makovsky revealed.

The costume designer added, too, that David Corenswet was also keen to have trunks as part of the Superman costume.

The final Superman suit, then, more closely resembles the bright, vivid costumes of the Silver Age comics, complete with red boots, flowing cape, and red trunks with a yellow belt.

The first Superman reactions have also leaked, with early cinemagoers describing the DCU Chapter One opener as "unique" and "damn beautiful."

Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, flies into cinemas on July 11, 2025. For more, check the upcoming DC movies headed your way and our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.